Northville native Marisa Woloszyn joins WYXZ-TV weather team

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) has hired Marisa Woloszyn to join its weather team.

Woloszyn is a Northville native and a graduate of Michigan State University, where she studied meteorology and atmospheric sciences. She joins WXYZ from WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

The two-time Emmy winner and mother of two started her career in Eugene, Ore. where she worked for nine years at KEZI-TV. She was hired in Milwaukee in January 2021.

On social media, Woloszyn frequently shares "shoecasts," where she shows off her daily footwear and ties them to the day's weather.

Woloszyn, who interned at WXYZ in 2011, will work weekend nights and during the week, according to an announcement from the station. She is expected to start at the station in late May.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to move back home," Woloszyn said in a statement to WXYZ. "I'm looking forward to being closer to family and giving my daughters the opportunity to spend time with their grandparents.”

Woloszyn joins WXYZ after the departure of Kevin Jeanes, who recently left the station to join WMAQ-TV in Chicago. Jeanes had been with the station since 2017.

