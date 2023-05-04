'Bupkis' review: Pete Davidson series doesn't add up to much

Pete Davidson doesn't seem to know what to make of, or what to do with, Pete Davidson.

That puts him in pretty good company. "Saturday Night Live" never seemed quite sure what to do with him during his eight season run on the show, nor did Judd Apatow, who concocted 2020's "The King of Staten Island" entirely around a very Pete Davidson-like character who wasn't named Pete Davidson but who was, let's face it, Pete Davidson.

Now comes "Bupkis," an eight-episode streaming series starring Pete Davidson as, who else, Pete Davidson. The series is enamored with its star and hopes that viewers are as impressed with the myth and Tao of Pete Davidson as everyone else seems to be, even if it never quite makes the case for him.

What makes Pete Davidson compelling? Is Pete Davidson compelling? The series takes what we already know about the lanky star — the drugs, the famous girlfriends, his home life — and trades on it to insufficient ends. It's a dull, underwritten look at celebrity life that isn't sure if we should love, hate or feel sorry for the star at its center.

The Peacock series does everything it can to weed out viewers right from the beginning, opening with a ridiculous (and worse, unfunny) gross-out gag even the Farrelly Brothers wouldn't touch. Weirdly, it's not indicative of anything else in the series, but it seems to throw down a gauntlet that says "if you don't like this, just bail now."

Edie Falco plays Pete's mother — it's either a joke or a coincidence that the Davidson kitchen resembles the Soprano household family kitchen — and Joe Pesci plays his ornery grandfather. They're not real characters though, they're planets in Pete's orbit, just like his sister (Oona Roche) and his friends, a group of hangers on that makes the "Entourage" gang look like players from the Royal Shakespeare Company. Whenever Pete's not on screen, everyone else seems only capable of talking about Pete.

Plenty of others pop in and out of the show's atmosphere; guest stars include Jon Stewart, Ray Romano, Simon Rex, Sebastian Stan, Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, and even Al Gore shows up at one point. It's all a distraction, because the thinly plotted episodes — Pete has an internet troll, Pete and the gang road trip down to Florida, Pete is lonely on set of a movie shot over Christmas, Pete wants to be a father — don't have much to them beyond their surface-level frameworks and obvious joke structures. (Although the Florida-set episode's "Fast and Furious" parody elements do momentarily raise the show's pulse.)

"Bupkis" hangs entirely on Pete Davidson, who seems caught between states of self-loathing and self-satisfaction. He's not really stretching here, he's adding to the bank of Pete Davidson characterizations he's already done. It's gotten him this far, sure. But with "Bupkis," the well has run dry.

'Bupkis'

GRADE: C-

On Peacock