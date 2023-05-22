Canton native, 19, vies for grand prize on 'The Voice'

A 19-year-old Canton native is vying to win it on the Season 23 finale this week of the hit singing competition "The Voice."

Grace West, a country singer, is one of five finalists on the Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" competiting to win the grand prize, a recording contract. She'll face fellow finalists NOIVAS, Gina Miles, Sorelle and D. Smooth.

On Monday night, the finalists will sing for the ultimate viewer vote and on Tuesday night the results will be announced. Both shows air at 8 p.m. on WDIV (Channel 4) in Detroit.

"I am so beyond grateful for everyone who voted and who has supported me this far," said West in a post on her Facebook page after she was voted into finals.

West describes herself as a modern country-pop artist with "with a timeless twang," according to her website. At 12, she picked her grandfather's guitar and strummed her first song. She sang in church and eventually started writing her own songs, according to a bio on "The Voice" website.

"Her performances caught the attention of Mucho Love Music publishing company in Nashville, who signed Grace as a songwriter at 16 years old," the site states. "After moving to Nashville with her family in 2021, Grace continues to write and perform."

West has been coached under Blake Shelton who is stepping down as a coach after Season 23 of "The Voice." The show's site said, "the competition is tougher than ever as Shelton goes for the win in his final season."

Throughout her journey on the show, West has been speechless about the support from fans. But she's eager to bring Shelton a final victory.

"Let’s go get our coach his last win," she wrote on Facebook in early May.

West is the latest in a long line of Metro Detroiters who've done well on "The Voice." In 2021, Romeo native Rachel Mac, who was 16 at the time, also made it to the finals but ultimately finished fourth.