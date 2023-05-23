An upset? Here's how Canton native Grace West did on the season finale of 'The Voice'

Pop-country singer Grace West, a Canton native, fell just short of winning the 23rd season of NBC's vocal competition "The Voice" Tuesday night.

The $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group went to singer Gina Miles, who was coached by former One Direction member Niall Horan. This was his first year as a coach on the show. West came in second place out of the five finalists.

First and second place were the closest margin in the show's history, said host Carson Daily.

Miles was named the winner after a three-hour episode featuring a recap of Monday's performances, followed by two hours of songs from contestants and coaches from previous "The Voice" seasons, including CeeLo Green and Maroon 5. The final show also gave the top five contestants a chance to perform on stage with their celebrity coaches.

Tuesday night West, 19, and her coach Blake Shelton duetted his Grammy Award-nominated song "Lonely Tonight."

Tuesday nights tunes were just for fun, though. Monday night's live performance was the last before the viewers' votes came in, and saw West singing “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” — a hit for comedian Vicki Lawrence who first recorded it in 1972; it was covered by Reba McEntire nearly 20 years later — and Patsy Cline's "She's Got You."

"I thought it was a good move for you to do something up tempo," coach Shelton told West after she sang the former. "It was incredible."

"I'm really happy with last night, I thought it went great," West told WDIV (Channel 4) ahead of Tuesday's live finale. "Going into this, I was a lot less confident than I am now. You just have to go into things 100% ... if you'd asked me a year ago if I would be here right now I would say you are absolutely crazy ... but it worked out."

West made her season debut during episode six when she sang Pam Tillis' "Maybe it was Memphis" and hopped onto Team Blake. She was the last contestant Shelton chose for his final season's team. The chart-topping country music star has been on "The Voice" for all 23 seasons, and much of Tuesday night's finale was dedicated to his send off.

West was considered a top contender going into this week's finale episodes, with TV Line's Charlie Mason writing "she doesn’t just stand a chance of stealing the title, she stands a pretty damn good chance." She and early favorite Noivas were considered forerunners not only because of their talent, but because they made it to Team Blake.

According to her website, West played music and sang as a child, was in her church choir, and struck a publishing deal as a teenager. She moved to Nashville shortly after graduating from Plymouth High School in 2021.

West is the latest of a handful of Metro Detroiters who have done well on "The Voice." In 2021, Romeo native Rachel Mac, just 16 at the time, made it to the finals and finished fourth. In 2016, blues guitarist and singer Laith Al-Saadi from Ann Arbor also made the top four.

Detroit News staff writer Myesha Johnson contributed.

