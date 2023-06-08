Ameera David to leave WXYZ-TV after six years

After more than six years at WXYZ (Channel 7) in Southfield, anchor Ameera David announced Thursday she'll be signing off to her hometown later this month to return to Washington, D.C.

David, an Emmy-winning journalist, has anchored the weekend evening newscasts and led flagship coverage of the station's feature initiative, "Two Americas."

She began at WXYZ in 2017 as a specialty reporter on consumer-based issues through series like "The Rebound Detroit," "Don't Waste Your Money" and "Taking Action For You."

On Thursday, she announced that her small family would be returning to Washington, D.C., where she got her start in journalism.

"My husband has been presented with a great job opportunity in Washington, D.C., and we have decided to embark on a new chapter in our lives," she posted on social media. "While this decision wasn't easy, we are thrilled about returning to D.C. — where we once planted roots — and introducing the city’s wonder to our two beautiful boys."

Her last day on air is June 21.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to this incredible community I have had the privilege to be a part of in Detroit. The warmth, kindness, and support I have received over the years has truly shaped my life in ways I cannot adequately express," she wrote. "From the friendships made to the memories created, this chapter will always be thought of as nothing short of remarkable."

David launched her TV journalism career working at NBC News’ D.C. bureau where she worked as a White House producer, assignment desk manager and production assistant.

She's a Detroit native who grew up on the city’s east side, attended Detroit Public Schools and became well known in the area's densely populated Arab American community.

David is a graduate of the University of Michigan and has a master's degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York City.

In 2016, she was awarded in the "Best Anchor" category by the New York Festivals World’s Best TV & Films. In 2021, she was awarded an Emmy for excellence in coverage through "The Rebound Detroit," credited for helping viewers navigate uncertain financial times during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Change is never easy- but on the other side of that discomfort, is growth. And I’m ready for it," she signed off.

