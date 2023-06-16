Two Michigan State alums will compete on this season of ‘The Bachelorette’

The Detroit News

Look for two local faces among the sea of hopeful single men on this season of “The Bachelorette.”

As first reported by WDIV (Channel 4), the two contestants are 28-year-old Dearborn resident Ahmad “Khalid” Hassan and Caleb Arthur, 29, of Ann Arbor.

Both are alumni of Michigan State University and confirmed their casting on "The Bachelorette" via their personal Instagram accounts.

Now in its 20th season, the reality dating show premieres June 26 on ABC with 27-year-old Charity Lawson as the “Bachelorette.” She was on contestant on the 27th season of “The Bachelor.”

According to Variety, the 25 contestants range from age 24 to 33.