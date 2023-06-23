Dexter man is having a run of small wins on ‘Jeopardy’
Ben Goldstein, a content marketing strategist from Dexter, Michigan, had his fifth win Thursday night on “Jeopardy!,” making him eligible for the next Tournament of Champions.
Goldstein won Thursday night's game by only a $5 lead over second-place player Dan Meuse of Cranston, Rhode Island.
On Twitter, Goldstein called his ToC entry “absolutely insane.”
“This was not supposed to happen,” he wrote.
While it’s fun to see a Michigan resident have a good streak on the long-running quiz show, Goldstein is causing chatter in the national “Jeopardy!” conversation for having surprisingly low wins each day. After winning five games, his total bank is just under $50,000.
According to the Sun, that’s the lowest five-day total in “Jeopardy!” history.
“I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Goldstein said to his “haters” on Twitter.
"Jeopardy!" airs at 7:30 p.m. weekdays on WDIV (Channel 4).
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens