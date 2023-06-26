Demond Fernandez joins WDIV-TV as reporter, anchor

Journalist Demond Fernandez will join WDIV, the station announced Monday evening.

Fernandez is coming to Detroit from Dallas, where he worked at WFAA, but Michiganians may recognize him: He previously worked at WEYI in Flint from 2003 to 2005 and in Lansing for Fox 47 (WSYM) from 2000 to 2003.

In a story announcing Fernandez's hire, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis said that the new anchor and reporter is "as genuine a person as you'll ever meet."

"I have a hunch Detroiters are going to love him," Ellis said. "And I already know Demond is going to love them right back."

Fernandez's move was announced during Monday's fireworks broadcast, where he joined the Channel 4 team to talk about the move. He said he was excited to report on the area's communities and to become part of the team.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he has also worked in San Antonio and Houston. A Baltimore native, he graduated from the University of Maryland in 1998, where he earned a degree in theater after attending on a full scholarship, according to a biography from WFAA's website. He also spent time as a student at Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

“I’m so excited to join the WDIV team,” Fernandez said in the WDIV story about his hiring. “As a community-focused storyteller, I look forward to sharing stories that get to the soul of neighbors in communities across the Metro Detroit area.”