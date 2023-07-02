Meteorologist Brandon Roux does 'Swan Song' for WDIV-TV after 13 years

The Detroit News

Meteorologist Brandon Roux did his final broadcast on Sunday morning for WDIV-TV.

"Do you like music? Tune into Local 4 News for… my Swan Song," Roux posted on his Facebook page Sunday morning. "My last hour on air at WDIV is underway. ... 'These are the words we use to say goodbye.'"

Roux did not give a reason in his Facebook post for leaving the station after 13 years.

Roux's Facebook page had more than 400 comments by noon.

On its website, WDIV-TV said it wished Roux "all the best in his next opportunity" and said he "has been an integral part of the 4Warn Weather Team, always working to make sure Metro Detroit viewers are informed and prepared for what lies ahead."

WDIV said Roux's reporting went beyond the weather and storms to include features like Tasty Tuesday.

Before joining Local 4, Roux worked at WBNS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, and KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, his Facebook page says. He studied meteorology at Mississippi State University.

Roux is recognized with the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association, WDIV said. His awards for weather coverage included the 2009 Associated Press Award for Outstanding Weather Operation and Best Weather Continuing Coverage, the station said.

During last Monday's Detroit fireworks broadcast, WDIV-TV announced that journalist Demond Fernandez was joining the station as a reporter and anchor.

Fernandez came to Detroit from Dallas, where he worked at WFAA. He previously worked at WEYI in Flint from 2003 to 2005 and in Lansing for Fox 47 (WSYM) from 2000 to 2003.