St. Clair Shores native Dave Coulier to host ‘Full Host’ podcast

Relive the laughs and lessons learned on “Full House Rewind,” a new podcast about “Full House” and “Fuller House” hosted by Michigan’s own Dave Coulier.

Set to debut July 21, the podcast will feature Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on the series, as host and as the voices of puppets who co-host. Described as a “feel-good variety show series,” the podcast will have guests like co-star John Stamos, show creator Jeff Franklin, Adam Carolla and others.

“We’ll be taking you behind the scenes for some of our greatest stories and memories with a Tanner family hug every episode,” said Coulier in a trailer for the show. The actor and comedian is a St. Clair Shores native who moved back to the area in 2019.

New episodes come out every Friday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.