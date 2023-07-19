Kim Voet, veteran media executive, leaving WDIV

Detroit ― Veteran local media executive Kim Voet is leaving Detroit's WDIV-TV (Channel 4) new station at the end of the month to lead CBS television affiliates in Miami, CBS News announced this week.

Voet joins CBS Miami after 26 years with WDIV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit. She has served as news director at WDIV since March 2011.

During that time, the station was named the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Station of the Year each of the last nine years (2014-22); won two national Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the 2022 award for Best Newscast; and received two National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Awards.

"I am excited and grateful to be able to join CBS News and Stations," Voet said in a statement. "People who know me know that I would only leave my friends and colleagues at WDIV if presented with an extraordinary opportunity. And I believe that's exactly what awaits me at CBS Miami."

Voet is expected to start her new role on Aug. 14 as president and general manager of CBS News and Stations' local businesses in Miami. She'll oversee WFOR-TV (CBS Miami), WBFS-TV (Independent), the CBS News Miami streaming channel and CBSMiami.com.

Voet couldn't be reached Wednesday for comment. She departs following a slew of on-air talent including Evrod Cassimy, Andrew Humphrey, Brandon Roux, Grant Herms, Sandra Ali, Jason Carr and Ben Bailey.

Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, and Adrienne Roark, president of CBS Stations, announced Voet's appointment Tuesday. WDIV has not made an announcement of her departure.

"Over the course of her career at WDIV, Kim has established herself as one of the most respected and successful local media executives in the country," McMahon said in a statement. "Her experience as a dynamic leader who brings out the best in her colleagues, drives innovation and knows how to create and deliver impactful content across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms is impressive. We look forward to having her join us as the leader of our South Florida businesses."

Roark also added she's been a longtime admirer of Voet's work at WDIV.

"In addition to winning consistently on broadcast, streaming and digital, she has built a culture of transparency, empathy, and collaboration," Roark stated. "People love being in the trenches with Kim, and as we continue on our mission to make CBS Stations the best place to work, we are thrilled to have her at the helm of CBS Miami."

Voet began her career at WDIV in 1997 as a producer of the station's 11 p.m. newscasts.

She worked her way up to WDIV's nightside executive producer, then executive producer of special projects, senior executive producer and assistant news director. The St. Louis native's background also includes news producer positions with KMOV-TV in St. Louis, WKBD-TV in Detroit, WFMY-TV in Greensboro, and WXII-TV in Winston-Salem.

Voet earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

"I very much appreciate Wendy and Adrienne's faith in my abilities, and I am excited to make the move to South Florida in a few weeks and become part of a team that produces meaningful content and truly makes a difference in the community," Voet said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_