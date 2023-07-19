When this boy meets ... Royal Oak: '90s TV stars ready to reminisce, 30 years later

They say you can't live in the past.

But for three of the stars of 1990s television dynamo "Boy Meets World," they're just giving their fans — many of whom have had kids who have grown up to be fans themselves — what they want.

"None of us thought this was gonna happen. We were picked up for 13 episodes," said Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the hit TV show. "We knew (ABC's) TGIF was a juggernaut, but we also knew shows came and went.

"So I think anybody who told you, 'Oh yeah, I knew from the pilot this was gonna be a hit ... none of us knew."

"Boy Meets World" premiered 30 years ago this fall on ABC. It lasted seven seasons and developed a cult following that remains just as invested today, as listeners of the top-100 podcast, "Pod Meets World," in which Friedle, Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence) and Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) rewatch the episodes — or in Strong's case, watch the episodes for the first time. The trio analyzes the episodes and shares behind-the-scenes stories and interviews guests, some from "Boy Meets World," others from other 1990s TV shows.

Freidle, Fishel and Strong are now taking the podcast on tour, with a Saturday stop set for the Royal Oak Music Theatre. There won't be any special guests, as some previous live shows have had, but Friedle promises script giveaways, a costume contest and, basically, a conversation between three stars of "Boy Meets World" and fans of a show that put the terms "Corey and Topanga" and "Mr. Feeny" into the American lexicon.

"It's just everybody nerding out," said Friedle, 46, who's been to Detroit before, for Motor City Comic Con, and said he loves the food and the people, "and having an awesome time."

That seems only appropriate, given "Boy Meets World" — 158 episodes that chronicles the Philadelphia-raised gang and its journey from junior high to John Adams High to college — was exactly that for Friedle, an awesome time for someone who characterized television as "my best friend" growing up."

Friedle's list of acting credits is long, and he even has been the voice of Batman ("Batman Beyond," on TV and film), but he'll forever be remembered as the girl-crazed, academically challenged, lovable and laughable Eric Matthews.

And that's just fine by him.

"Spielberg could say, 'I want you to star in my next 50 films,'" said Friedle, "and nothing will ever top being on a show that lasted as long as it has. That's amazing for me."

The News recently caught up with Friedle by phone from California for a wide-ranging discussion that touched on everything from working with William Daniels (Mr. Feeny) to his currently nonexistent relationship with Savage. Here are the highlights of our conversation, with some answers edited for brevity and some questions edited for clarity.

How did the podcast come about?

We used to go to these conventions together and sit at dinner and have these conversations that would get very deep, very involved ... and Rider said one night, and I hate to give him credit, 'This would be a great idea for the podcast. I've never seen the show before.' And I said I hadn't seen it since it was on, and Danielle, too. ... When you're kids and you get to go back and look at some of your most-awkward years being filmed every week, it's interesting to be able to have that archival footage of growing up in front of people. ... We didn't know what it was gonna be when we set out to do it. I knew we wanted to be honest. We didn't know where that was gonna lead us. ... It's become therapeutic a lot faster than we anticipated. We wanted to be honest, we want to the people who come on the show to be honest. ... I think we've been happy.

You three have taken to discussing serious topics on the show, including occasional conflict between cast and directors, and recently about witnessing inappropriate behavior on set. Has this ruffled any feathers?

We haven't heard anything like, 'Oh, my God, somebody's livid. We touch on certain things that will occasionally make people unhappy. Sometimes we touch on things that make ourselves unhappy. ... Some peoples' feelings are going to get hurt, including yours at times. That's the price you pay for truth, and, honestly, people want to know they're not being lied to not and you're not sugarcoating it. ... It's how we perceive what it was like. At the end of the day, it's only our perspective, which is why we try to bring people on. There are times I'll remember something and somebody else ... everybody sees things differently. A different angle, a different perspective. We want as many of those eyes on it as we possibly can. ... And we're hearing stories we've never heard before.

What's surprised you so far, through rewatching the first two seasons of "Boy Meets World"?

We're just about to start Season 3 (editor's note: the Season 3 recaps have launched), and the thing that has amazed me most — in our heads because she's so involved in the show, I thought Danielle was on it a lot more than she was the first couple seasons. You think of 'Boy Meets World," usually the first thing you think about is Corey and Topanga. Going back and seeing it, she's popping in for an episode here and there, I didn't remember that. In your head, it all gets wrapped up in Corey and Topanga, Corey and Topanga. That was jarring for me. I remember Topanga being there every week. Very strange. (Editor's note: Fishel became a series regular in Season 3.)

Tell me the good and bad of growing up as a child actor.

Like anything else, there's great things, there's good things, there's mediocre things, there's bad things, and there's horrible things. The hardest part, no matter what you're doing as a kid, even if it's something that seems really cool, anything that makes you different comes off as bad (with other kids). Being an actor in school, people would make fun of me. I had two or three kids in my class where every time I opened my mouth, they'd say (in a sarcastic voice), 'Oh, I'm sorry, I was just acting.' They did that for years. ... That being said, I had an amazing support system around me, a family that are my biggest fans, very supportive of me joining the industry. ... We had a lot of guest stars come on our show, some have said, 'I started acting at 6 months old.' Obviously, you don't put yourself in the business when you're 6 months old. I never had that. I had to beg my parents to allow me to do it. ... I didn't have stage parents. I just had great parents. The bad part pales in comparison to how much fun I had.

I remember you said on the podcast, you couldn't get a date to your prom. Some people find that hard to believe.

I grew up in a small town in Connecticut. I grew up and moved there when I was 8 (and lived there) 'til graduating. You get to know all the girls and they all know you, and high school came and they dated older guys. I just wasn't that guy. I was a very late bloomer. Yep, no date for my prom.

Favorite episode so far?

"Boy Meets Girl" (Season 1, Episode 21) was a really good one, with Danielle and Ben (Savage, as Eric's little brother, Corey Matthews, star of the show), playing the sock game at the end, Danielle throwing socks in the hamper (like a basketball game). I really like a lot of the Shawn-Mr. Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn) stuff. For sheer craziness and wackiness, which I'm of a big fan of, "The Thrilla' in Phila'" (Season 2, Episode 21) was a nuts episode. It was so much fun filming. The cast was bonkers (wrestler Vader, Yasmine Bleeth from "Baywatch," singer Robert Goulet and up-and-coming actor Adam Scott). It was just one craziness after the next. That was one that really stands out. Every season, something will. But I'll stick with "Thrilla' in Phila'."

How about the episode with future "Felicity" star Keri Russell. That was your first on-screen kiss, right?

It scared me. Our teeth bumped during run-through. I was so nervous. ... She was so nice, so helpful. It's nerve-wracking! I was only 16, already a late bloomer with this stuff, and now I have to do that in front of an audience?

Do you remember getting the call that you got the job? What was that like?

I know exactly where I was. I can picture it right now, when I found out I had gotten the part. We had flown out to L.A. for a screen test, and I felt I did not do well. My dad had flown out with me and I looked at him and shook my head. He kind of smiled at me and said, 'Hey, we're here for the rest of the day. What do you want to do?' ... I wanted to go to Hollywood, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum. So we drove into Hollywood, saw the stars on the Walk of Fame ... Grauman's Chinese Theatre ... looked at all the handprints. ... There was a bank of payphones — it was still there 10 years ago! — and my dad said, 'Why don't you go call your agent, just tell him it didn't go well and that we're coming home tomorrow.' So I called and said, 'It didn't go well,' and he said, 'You got it!' Everything changed. Now I've gotta go find a place to live. That was it. That's me actually getting the role.

Did you ever worry about your part, your job security, given Savage was the star of the show?

To be honest, I was just so happy to be on a sitcom set. I didn't care if I had one line an episode. ... The second season, I thought I was gonna be written less and less when they brought in Danny (McNulty, Harvey Keiner), Ethan (Suplee, Frankie "The Enforcer" Stechino, AKA Vader's son) and Blake (Sennett, Joseph "Joey the Rat" Epstein). I assumed they were gonna get a bigger part and I'd get pushed to the background. But Michael (Jacobs, creator and executive producer) and the writing staff really ended up incorporating all of us together. ... They were really kind of letting us find our own space. ... They were starting to pair people up, Eric and Feeny, that actually works, let's do that more; Corey and Topanga; Shawn and Mr. Turner. And all of our characters took off. Eric became so popular as the show grew, they kind of did a more dramatic turn with Corey, Shawn, Topanga and Angela (Moore, played by Trina McGee-Davis), a storyline that was so dramatic, then they needed to lighten it up. With drama going on one side, you cut to comedy and it really makes comedy pop. ... That's one of the reasons the show was well-balanced, we did have both of those elements. ... Occasionally, they'd switch ... and give Eric an 'A' storyline.

William Daniels, I think we all have this idea that he was like he was on the show — a stern grandfatherly type who was a mentor to you all. Was he?

He could be at times. Bill is the consummate professional. You look professional actor up in the dictionary and there's a picture of William Daniels. He was neverly overly affectionate. He treated us like we were part of the cast. It doesn't matter if you're 11 years old, you show up on time, and you know your lines. He could be prickly at times. He also could be that grandfatherly figure. Probably about that third or fourth season, he started teaching me how to play chess, and talking to me about some of his history. He was Bill. He's one of the greatest mentors a young actor could ever hope to have. ... Certain things, not showing up on time, not hitting your marks ... that didn't work for Bill. I went on to do many projects afterward, some of the other actors did not have that same discipline. One director said to me, 'You're always here early, you always know your lines, you're always ready to go.' And I said, 'I worked with Bill Daniels for seven years.' I learned a ton from him. ... I still am. I just talked to Bonnie (Bartlett, 94, who's been married to Daniels, 96, since 1951, and also appeared on "Boy Meets World" in the later years).

What was up with all the focus on hair on "Boy Meets World"? Everybody had good hair, and each of the four main kid characters had at least one episode where their hair was spotlighted.

(Laughing.) I wish we knew! Even the guest stars coming in — Keri Russell had a gorgeous head of hair. ... You name it, everybody had good hair. There was something about it. I don't know where that came from. But there certainly was a hair obsession on "Boy Meets World."

You three are hosting the podcast, and you've had many of your castmates on. How have you all stayed so close all these years?

Our friends from 'Full House' are all very close. I think that maybe shows the staying power of the show, for the shows that have lasted 20, 30 years (a "Girl Meets World" spin-off, starring Fishel and Savage, ran on Disney Channel from 2014-17), most of the time you find they're still in each other's lives. I'm so happy that I can be (in their lives), and with 'Pod Meets World,' I get to go on this journey.

There is one notable absence on the podcast, and in your life, with Savage. You have opened up about how he recently cut you and your castmates out of his life. How tough was that? How close were you?

We were close, and it was hard. It was hard, because I don't have a lot of friends, and I hate to lose the ones that I do have. I never wanted anything but for the best for Ben (who is running for Congress in California). .... I wish we were still in each other's lives, and hopefully we can be again. I'm holding out hope.

