HGTV host Carol Duvall has died at 97 in Traverse City

Carol Duvall, the host of "The Carol Duvall Show," a popular arts & crafts show on HGTV, died Monday at a senior living center in Traverse City. She was 97.

Ms. Duvall was crowned the "Queen of Crafts" by HGTV fans, beloved for her many craft demonstrations, which ranged from jewelry making to scrapbooking, according to her obituary.

Born in 1926 in Milwaukee, Duvall moved to Grand Rapids as a child and later attended Michigan State University. It was after her time in college that she got her first broadcasting job at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

Early on in her career, Ms. Duvall demonstrated crafting on a children's TV show in Grand Rapids. Later, she hosted her own local show, "Here's Carol Duvall," before joining ABC with her segment "Home Show" in 1988.

In 1994, "The Carol Duvall Show" debuted on HGTV and ran for 11 years until 2005, when it moved to the DIY network and ran until 2009.

Flowers can be sent to her family through Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home & Cremation Services.