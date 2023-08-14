Watch: Detroit-style pizza, Motown volunteer gets a shoutout on ‘Good Morning America’

Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America” featured a live broadcast from the Detroit Riverfront, and a segment on an e-bike pizza tour of the city.

“Detroit is known as the Motor City but we elected to use pedal power to check out something else Detroit is known for, and that is pizza,” said ABC News correspondent Ike Ejiochi. He teamed up with RiDetroit’s Jason Hall to explore some of the city’s square pizza makers, including Z’s Villa, Buddy’s and Michigan & Trumbull.

Here’s the pizza clip:

The Aug. 14 broadcast also highlighted and honored Katherine Russell of the Motown Museum. The retired Detroit Public School teacher volunteers as "the voice" of the museum.

GMA got her a special thank you message from Smokey Robinson, and Shure Microphones gave a sizeable donation to the Motown Museum in Russell's honor.