‘Frasier’ reboot to premiere 10-episode run on Paramount+

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News

Frasier is finally back in the building! On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that the long-awaited reboot of the Kelsey Grammer-led series will premiere Oct. 12.

The streaming platform revealed a first look at the 10-episode series about the pompous psychiatrist, as well as his close friends and relatives, who won over sitcom fans in the 1990s and early aughts.

The revival will see Dr. Frasier Crane relocating from his hometown of Seattle, where he hosted a popular radio call-in show, to start a new life in his former Boston stomping grounds.

After appearing on NBC’s “Cheers,” the character shifted to the eponymous spinoff, which ran for 262 episodes from 1993-2004 and netted 37 Emmy wins, including four for Grammer.

In the style of the original series’ credits, the reboot’s teaser trailer shows an etching of the Boston skyline, which replaces the Seattle one previously featured. The clip mentions “no more callers” and “all new hang-ups,” as Grammer performs a new version of the iconic “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs” theme song.

Many characters and actors from the original series – including David Hyde Pierce’s Niles Crane, Jane Leeves’ Daphne Moon, and Peri Gilpin’s Roz Doyle – are not expected to return.

John Mahoney, who portrayed Frasier’s father, Marty Crane, died in 2018 at the age of 77.

However, Emmy and Tony Award-winner Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Frasier’s ex-wife, Lilith Sternin.

Jack Cutmore-Scott (“Deception”), Nicholas Lyndhurst (“Only Fools and Horses”), Toks Olagundoye (“The Neighbors”), Jess Salgueiro (“The Boys”), and Anders Keith were also announced as cast members in March.

The first two episodes of the reboot will reunite Grammer with James Burrows, the legendary director and producer who worked on both the original “Frasier” and “Cheers.”