Non-subscription tickets for the long-awaited Detroit run of “Hamilton” will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. The pop culture phenomenon will hit the Fisher Theatre March 12-April 21.

In an effort to thwart scalpers and bots, ticket-buyers must be registered as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan to purchase. Theater fans can sign up for that through 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltondet.

But that still won’t guarantee you tickets to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s global sensation about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Those who register will be notified via text message on Jan. 24 whether they have been selected for the Verified Fan sale and will be permitted to purchase tickets online only.

A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. Numbered wristbands will be distributed 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the box office, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Starting at 10 a.m. groups of wristband numbers will randomly be called to purchase tickets from the box office.

There is a maximum of four tickets per household allowed, and tickets cost $80-$185, with some $485 premium seats available.

Broadway in Detroit will also host a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on this deal will be released closer to opening night.

