Are you ready for a face full of slime? A live stage version of the iconic Nickelodeon show “Double Dare” is coming to the Fox Theatre, along with original host Marc Summers.

“Double Dare Live” will travel to the Fox Theatre on May 15 at 7 p.m. The show is based on the long-running game show, which debuted in 1986 and has been on and off the air in different forms over the decades.

The show, which also includes Summers’ sidekick Robin Russo, will feature two teams comprised of audience members who will answer trivia questions and compete in messy physical challenges. The game will end with the slippery, gooey obstacle course.

Tickets for “Double Dare Live” start at $20 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at 313Presents.com. Charge by phone via Ticketmaster by calling (800) 745-3000, or get tickets in person by visiting the Fox Theatre or Little Caesars Arena box offices.

