“Hamilton,” is a Pulitzer-prize-winning drama about American founding father Alexander Hamilton. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

For every performance of “Hamilton” at the Fisher Theatre this season, 40 tickets will be sold via digital lottery for $10.

Naturally, there are a lot of rules and stipulations. Here’s what you need to know:

For each show date March 12-April 21, the lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before each performance and close 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Enter via the “Hamilton” app for your smartphone or go online to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

Those chosen will be notified via text or e-mail, and will be permitted to purchase one or two tickets. Seats must be purchased online via credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the performance or the tickets will be forfeited.

Besides needing a credit card, ticket buyers must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name they used to enter the lottery.

Of course, producers of the award-winning smash stage hit, reserve the right to revoke or modify the lottery at any time. All sales are final.

Some regular and verified resale tickets remain for "Hamilton" performances. Check with Ticketmaster.com for availability.

