LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

NEW YORK – The legendary Elaine May has won her first Tony Award playing the Alzheimer’s-afflicted grandmother in Kenneth Lonergan’s comic drama “The Waverly Gallery.”

The 87-year-old May first made audiences roar with laughter in her 1960 Broadway debut, “An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May.” On Sunday she won for best lead actress.

RELATED:Follow "The Latest" on the 2019 Tony Awards, from the Associated Press

The 73rd annual Tony Awards
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Host James Corden speaks at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York.
Host James Corden speaks at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Host James Corden, center, performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Host James Corden, center, performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Bob Mackie accepts the award for best costume design of a musical for "The Cher Show" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Bob Mackie accepts the award for best costume design of a musical for "The Cher Show" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Sergio Trujillo accepts the choreography award for "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Sergio Trujillo accepts the choreography award for "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Tina Fey, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal present the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Tina Fey, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal present the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
The cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
The cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Host James Corden, fifth from right, is joined by cast of nominated musicals as he performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Host James Corden, fifth from right, is joined by cast of nominated musicals as he performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Bertie Carvel accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Ink" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Bertie Carvel accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Ink" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Samira Wiley, left, and Abigail Breslin present the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Samira Wiley, left, and Abigail Breslin present the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Ruth Wilson arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York.
Ruth Wilson arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Julie White arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Julie White arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Derrick Baskin arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Derrick Baskin arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Fionnula Flanagan arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Fionnula Flanagan arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Todd Spiewak, left, and Jim Parsons arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Todd Spiewak, left, and Jim Parsons arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
David Miller, left, and Ryan Murphy arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
David Miller, left, and Ryan Murphy arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Billy Porter, left, and Adam Smith arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Billy Porter, left, and Adam Smith arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Joanne Tucker, left, and Adam Driver arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Joanne Tucker, left, and Adam Driver arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Annette Bening, left, and Warren Beatty arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Annette Bening, left, and Warren Beatty arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Tom Sturridge, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Tom Sturridge, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Audra McDonald arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Audra McDonald arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Celia Keenan-Bolger arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Celia Keenan-Bolger arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Danai Gurira arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Danai Gurira arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Sutton Foster arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Sutton Foster arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Allyson Tucker, left, and Brian Stokes Mitchell arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Allyson Tucker, left, and Brian Stokes Mitchell arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Laura Benanti arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Laura Benanti arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Hamish Bowles arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Hamish Bowles arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Michael Kors, left, and Emily Ratajkowski arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Michael Kors, left, and Emily Ratajkowski arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The arty and original “Hadestown,” which takes place in the underworld of Greek mythology, began its night at the Tony Awards with four wins before the telecast even started. Ten of the technical awards were handed out before host James Corden kicked off the ceremony on CBS.

    The first acting award went to Celia Keenan-Bolger, who won for best featured actress in a play for her role as Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” She noted that her parents read her the book when she was a child in Detroit and had burning crosses put on their lawn because they helped African Americans.

    Bertie Carvel won best featured actor in a play for “Ink.” He said he wished he could be with his mother, hospitalized in London. “I love you, mum,” he said.

    “The Ferryman’s” Rob Howell took home two Tonys – for best play set designs and costumes. Robert Horn won for best book of a musical for “Tootsie.”

    The early “Hadestown” winners were: Rachel Hauck for scenic design, and Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz for sound design of a musical. The lighting design was won by Bradley King and orchestrations were won by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

    Legendary designer Bob Mackie won the Tony for best costume designs for a musical for “The Cher Show,” getting laughs for saying “This is very encouraging for an 80-year-old.”

    “Hadestown,” had a leading 14 Tony nominations, followed by the jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” built around songs by The Temptations; it received a dozen nominations. The other best musical nominees are the stage adaptations of the hit movies “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice,” and the giddy, heartwarming “The Prom.”

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    The Tony Awards dress rehearsal earlier Sunday morning – normally with few actual stars in attendance – got a shock of A-listers this year, including Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson, Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Samira Wiley, Danai Gurira, Christopher Jackson, Lucy Liu and Marisa Tomei.

    Shirley Jones, 85, was on hand to practice introducing the musical “Oklahoma!” – the same show she starred in on film back in 1955. Catherine O’Hara was doing the same for “Beetlejuice,” the 1988 film she starred in.

    Some of the Broadway stars who practiced included Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, Darren Criss, Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. David Byrne of the Talking Heads and Vanessa Carlton also got up early to attend.

    The best-play nominees are the Northern Irish drama “The Ferryman,” from Jez Butterworth; James Graham’s “Ink,” about Rupert Murdoch; Taylor Mac’s Broadway debut, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”; Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “Choir Boy”; and Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me,” a personal tour of the landmark document at the heart of so many American divisions.

    Whatever happens Sunday, Broadway is in good shape. The shows this season reported a record $1.8 billion in sales, up 7.8 percent from last season. Attendance was 14.8 million – up 7.1 percent – and has risen steadily for decades.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/theater/2019/06/09/tony-awards-2019/39562541/