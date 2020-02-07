Detroit — If you didn't catch "Hamilton" on tour last year in Detroit, or in the past five years since it debuted, you're not "Helpless."

The Tony-winning stage sensation will return to Detroit in the upcoming season of Broadway in Detroit along with "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" and five other blockbusters.

"Hamilton" will return with Joseph Morales and Nik Walker leading the show's second national tour as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. (Photo: Broadway in Detroit)

Broadway in Detroit announced some details of the upcoming 2020-21 subscription season, which includes Disney's "Frozen," August-September 2020; 10-time Tony Award winner "The Band’s Visit, October-November 2020; "The Cher Show," December 2020; "Hairspray," February 2021; and the hit musical "Mean Girls," February-March 2021.

Exact dates will be announced later. All productions are at the Fisher Theatre except "Frozen," which will be at the Detroit Opera House.

Subscribers will have a priority opportunity to purchase tickets for "Hamilton" at the Fisher Theatre, March-April 2021.

"The 2020-2021 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season Is one of the strongest line-ups we’ve had in years and features the hottest Broadway musicals now on tour," said Broadway In Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein.

If you can't catch it in Detroit, a June 2016 performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning production will be released in movie theaters by Disney on Oct. 15, 2021.

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo: Broadway in Detroit)

Renewals are available for the 2020-21 Broadway In Detroit subscription season by visiting www.BroadwayInDetroit.com or by calling Broadway In Detroit at (313) 872-1000, ext. 0. Current subscribers must renew by April 5 if they wish to keep the same seats. New subscriptions will be available Feb. 24.

All subscribers will have the first opportunity to purchase up to eight Hamilton tickets.

Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of "Hamilton" as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr.

"Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" follows the group's journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

