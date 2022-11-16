'New Jack City' live brings classic movie (and Treach) to Music Hall

At the same time "New Jack City" hit theaters, Naughty by Nature was hitting the charts.

The year was 1991, and hip-hop was beginning to impact the mainstream in a major way. And as inescapable as "New Jack City" was in the movie world — the crime epic's style and swagger helped influence a new generation of filmmakers and filmgoers — Naughty by Nature was just as inescapable with their smash hit "O.P.P.," the Jackson 5-sampling pop-rap crossover that was a Top 10 smash for the New Jersey trio.

Times have changed but "New Jack City" and Naughty by Nature are now colliding, as Naughty by Nature frontman and hip-hop sex symbol Treach is playing the lead role in a stage version of "New Jack City." The touring production, which kicked off its 12-city run in Philadephia earlier this month, will stage six shows at Detroit's Music Hall Thursday-Saturday.

"It's phenomenal," says Treach, born Anthony Criss, for whom "New Jack City" is his first stage production in 15 years. "Even when I'm not actually on stage, I'm watching the show every night. It's that grabbing. I don't want to miss any of it."

Treach plays the key role of drug kingpin Nino Brown, immortalized in the film version by Wesley Snipes. Fellow rap legend Big Daddy Kane takes on the role of Stone, a cop tasked with taking down Nino (played on screen by Mario Van Peebles, who also directed the movie), and Allen Payne is Gee Money, the same character he played in the film. The play is written, directed and produced by Je'Caryous Johnson, who in 2018 brought a version of the female-led heist film "Set it Off" to the stage.

Treach was suggested for the role by Payne, with whom he starred with in several projects, including 1994's "Jason's Lyric." "So I didn't even have to read for the part," says Treach, on the phone earlier this week.

That doesn't mean he didn't have to study up. He rehearsed for three weeks with the cast in Atlanta — the second two without a script — before doing the show in front of a live crowd. Decades of acting and performing on stage with Naughty by Nature, whose hits also include "Uptown Anthem," "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" and "Hip Hop Hooray," prepared him for the task of memorizing his lines.

"With all the years of me writing and remembering lyrics, it sticks to me very well," says the 51-year-old. "Especially when you stop smoking marijuana."

Yes, he gave up weed to play the part, as well as drinking, and he stepped up his gym regimen as well. It's a physical role, and he's required to do a lot of moving around, climbing stairs, falling to the ground, jumping in the air, performing shootouts and running on and off stage to quickly change his clothes.

Audience members get to feel like they're part of the action, too. "New Jack City" — which after its Detroit run travels to Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and St. Louis — isn't a passive experience; fans shout their favorite lines from the crowd and aren't barred from taking out their phones to snap pictures or film videos. (Patti LuPone categorically would not approve.)

"People come dressed like they're in 'New Jack City,'" says Treach. "People know iconic lines" — the term "cancel," when used in relation to a person, is credited to "New Jack City" — "and they say them along with you. It's like you're in a movie theater, and you've already seen in the movie, but it's live in front of you. We love hearing the comments; it's entertaining to us as well. (The show) is introducing a whole range of people to an experience that they've never had before."

Treach says he definitely drew inspiration from Snipes for the role; no sense in fixing something that isn't broken.

And while he's used to playing the bad guy — he's appeared in three dozen movies and almost 20 TV shows across his acting career — he's got no problem being typecast in villain roles.

"As an actor you're always ready to switch up and pitch up. Even if I play a gangsta role in most of my movies, I make sure to play them totally different than anything I've played in the past," he says. "You can typecast me, I'll play the best bad guy on the planet."

'New Jack City'

8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Music Hall, 350 Madison Ave., Detroit

Tickets $59.50-$110

Ticketmaster.com