Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Dish and Design tickets on sale for subscribers

Fall for the new season at the next Dish and Design, “Autumn Embrace,” which will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield. Sponsored by Busch’s Fresh Food Market, the next event will be filled with inspiration for food and drink and floral and interiors from presenters that include Stolion Liti from Aurora Italiana, the Wine Grotto at St. John’s Resort, Jerry Baker from Blossoms and Rachel Nelson from Concetti. Tickets go on sale for subscribers at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 and for all others at 9 a.m. Aug. 25. Tickets are $30 per person and include one drink ticket, appetizers and tips from our team of experts. Go to detroitnews.com/fall23.