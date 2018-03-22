Scott Bates of Grass Roots Nursery will address the Meadow Brook Garden Club. (Photo: Facebook/Grass Roots Nursery)

Nursery owner offers intro to water gardening

New Boston’s Grass Roots Nursery describes itself as a “one-stop pond shop.” Family-owned, it offers everything from pond-cleaning services to home-grown aquatic plants, pond heaters and aeration kits. If you’re curious about water gardening, Scott Bates, Grass Roots’ owner, will go over the basics when he addresses the Meadow Brook Garden Club at 9:15 a.m. March 23 at Meadow Brook Hall, 350 Estate Drive in Rochester. Bates will offer an introduction to water gardening, from simple tub garden to more complex ponds. The meeting is open to the public and reservations aren’t required. There is a $5 non-member fee. Call (248) 364-6210, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

Robin’s Loft is an antiques and consignment store in Wyandotte. (Photo: Robin’s Loft /Facebook)

Robin’s Loft in Wyandotte celebrates anniversary

For years, Robin Gibson dreamed of leaving the corporate world behind and opening her own furniture and consignment shop but the timing was never right. Then she realized something: the timing would never be right so she should do it. Today, she and her husband Walt have their own 1,300 square foot store in downtown Wyandotte, Robin’s Loft, that sells a mix of antiques, furniture and accents from a range of styles and aesthestics. “We always say there’s a treasure around every corner,” says Gibson who scours estate sales for new treasures. To mark its one-year anniversary, the Gibsons will celebrate with a Happy One Year Anniversary Party with cake and giveaways from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Robin’s Loft is at 95 Oak Street in Wyandotte. Call (734) 778-0057.

“Numbers Game” is part of the Detroit Wallpaper Company’s Heidelberg Project collaboration. (Photo: Detroit Wallpaper Co.)

Detroit Wallpaper’s Heidelberg Collection has seven styles

Heidelberg creator Tyree Guyton is known for his bold, bright style (his home with wife Jenenne Whitfield was featured in Homestyle last month) and that joy translates into his wallpaper collection with Detroit Wallpaper Company. Introduced more than a year ago, the Heidelberg Project collection includes seven styles, all inspired by houses once in place at the Heidelberg Project, including Taxi, Dotty Wotty, Numbers Games and House of Soul. Each paper can be customized with certain colors. Prices start at $75.80 a roll. A portion of proceeds from the Heidelberg Project Wallpaper Collection directly benefits the Heidelberg Foundation. Go to detroitwallpaper.com.

Lilly Pultizer’s home decor collection is at Pottery Barn stores now. (Photo: Pottery Barn)

Lilly Pulitzer, Pottery Barn team up on Palm Beach-inspired home collection

If you love Lilly Pulitzer’s breezy, chic, coastal style, check out its new limited edition home decor collection, which was designed exclusively for Pottery Barn. Introduced last week and available in Michigan at Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids at Somerset in Troy, the collection is inspired by Lilly Pulitzer’s signature Palm Beach style. It includes bedding, furniture and decor for the bedroom, nursery and lounge, as well as outdoor and entertaining. Prices range from $16.50 for pillows to $1,099 for furniture. For more details, go to potterybarn.com/shop/new/lilly-pulitzer.

Buy Photo Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Smith house in Bloomfield Hills. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

Professor will focus on Wright’s legacy

Architecture historian and curator Barry Bergdoll will take Frank Lloyd Wright fans on a journey through the legendary architect’s career with a lecture April 8 at the Cranbrook Schools Performing Arts Center. “Unpacking Frank Lloyd Wright’s Archive and Career: From Taliesin to Detroit and New York” will delve into Wright’s career and his work in Bloomfield Hills and Detroit, including the Smith house (which was gifted to Cranbrook). Bergdoll is a Columbia University professor of architectural history and a curator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. The lecture runs from 3-4:30 p.m. Admission is free but reservations are required. Go to center.cranbrook.edu.

