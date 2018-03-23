SATURDAY

Support Group for Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastor’s wives as a way to support each other in the ministry work of the Lord. 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield (service drive on east side of expressway), Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Free Clothing, Shoes and Food Giveaway

9 a.m.-noon. New Providence Baptist Church, 18211 Plymouth. Call (313) 837-0818.

Early Riser Service and Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic

Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. (248) 850-3480.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Building, Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Couple’s Night Out

A Bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Southfield Multicultural Aglow

A Christian international ministry with praising and speaking the word. Noon-2 p.m. every third Saturday. Free. 26110 W. 12 Mile, #342 Southfield. Call (586) 438-6990.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

Couple’s Night Out

Attend a bible study/discussion and date night with a different theme each month. Potluck follows. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Iron Men of Faith

Men’s Bible study. Prayer with study about faith and confession. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

PHG ULC Support Group for

Parents of Special Children

A faith-based support group for parents of children with special needs. 11 a.m.-noon every third Saturday. Free. Power, Hope & Grace Bible Church, 6495 W. Warren, Detroit. Call (313) 897-2381.

SUNDAY

Services

Prayer, bible study and worship with Pastor Michael Peterson. 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Palmer Road Baptist Church, 33740 Palmer, Westland. Call (734) 729-2434.

Pastoral Anniversary

A celebration of the fourth anniversary of the Rev. George W. Waddles Jr. as pastor of Second Baptist Church. The theme will be “Developing Disciples Who Make Disciples.” Guests ministers will be the Rev. Maurice Gordon, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Ann Arbor (10:45 a.m.), and the Rev. Nathanael Waddles, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Chicago, Ill. (4 p.m.). 301 South Hamilton, Ypsilanti. Call (734) 483-4342.

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

MONDAY

Full Gospel Men & Women

Fellowship International

New speaker every second Monday. $15 per person. Rivercrest Hall, 900 W. Avon, corner of Livernois, Rochester Hills. Call (248) 670-4500.

Christian Business Committee Luncheon

Make contact with Christian leaders in business and sports. Noon every third Monday. Ramsey’s Coney Island, 2747 W. Jefferson, Trenton. Call (734) 692-1421.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Shining Stars

Helping young children, infants to age 5, develop emotional bond with their parents, music and movement learning. 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield, Detroit. Call (313) 538-9497.

Midweek Bible Study

Biblical teaching. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

Empowerment Study

Empower yourself with the Word of God in a classroom. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. GH Healing Hands Ministry, 14111 Puritan, Detroit. (Use rear entrance.) Call (313) 651-5963 or (313) 410-4910.

WEDNESDAY

Bible Study and Training

Study the scriptures and share stories of the Lord’s blessings. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Landmark Community Church, 24520 N. Chrysler, Hazel Park. Call (248) 545-8800.

Celebrate Recovery

Join a biblical program that helps individuals overcome hurts, hangups and habits. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Twin Oaks Christian Church, 22333 King, Woodhaven. Call (734) 671-8300.

THURSDAY

Youth Bible Study

For ages 8-18. 7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700 or visit igcministries.org.CQ

Living Recovery

Learn steps to help you grow spiritually and emotionally to live in freedom. This program is for those struggling with addictions, in need of life recovery or maintaining sobriety. 7 p.m. Thursdays. New Beginnings Recovery Church, 18605 Midway, Allen Park. Call (313) 429-3953.

FRIDAY

The Drive

Where young Christian adults, ages 21-40, to fellowship, with music. 7-11 p.m. every third Friday. The Rotunda, 26555 Franklin, Southfield. Call (248) 384-8729.

April 3

Martin’s Prayer

A faith-based commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of his assassination. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will bring together hundreds of leaders from a wide spectrum of faiths and denominations to offer prayer. Among highlights will be Barry Scott, actor/narrator, reciting “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top,” and a 250 voice choir. 7-9 p.m. Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 543-6000.

April 21, May 5

Cooking with Love

Elizabeth Krajcz will teach Hungarian cooking with the featured menu (chicken paprikas with dumplings) served for lunch. $35 (pre-payment required). American Hungarian Reformed Church, 9901 Allen, Allen Park. Call (248) 763-1617 or message hungariancookingclasses@gmail.com.

Jocelynn Brown

