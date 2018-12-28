SATURDAY

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Homecoming Concert

6 p.m. New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 174 Rev. Amos G. Johnson (Branch) St., Pontiac. newbethel-pontiac.org.

MONDAY

Watch Night Service

A special service of the congregations of New Bethel Baptist Church and Greater Burnette Baptist Church as they ring in the new year featuring the Revs. Robert Smith Jr. and Ryan Johnson. 10 p.m. Mon. Greater Burnette Baptist Church, 16801 Schoolcraft, Detroit. Call (313) 894-5788 or (313) 837-0032 or go to greaterburnette.org or nbbcdetroit.org.

Deitrick Haddon at Triumph Church

Special musical guest for New Year’s Eve services. Noon, Eastland Campus, 19801 Vernier, Harper Woods; 6:30 a.m. East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 8:30 p.m. West Campus, 16115 Beck, Northville; 10:30 p.m. North Campus (Millennium Centre), 15600 J.L. Hudson Drive, Southfield. triumphch.org.

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

A Hot & Tasty Fish Fry

The New Bethel Baptist Church Laymen’s Department is sponsoring a fish-fry fundraiser. Noon to 6 p.m. Fri., Sat. New Bethel Baptist Church, 8430 C.L.Franklin Blvd. (Linwood). Call Eric Bell, (313) 425-6951 or Paul Boynton, (313) 560-8356. nbbcdetroit.org.

JAN. 21

“Coming Together in Divided Times”

An interfaith celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. History lecturer Michael Imhotep will be the keynote speaker. 1-4 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 441 Monroe, in Detroit’s Greektown. Call (313) 961-0920.

Faith calendar

