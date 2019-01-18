Sheilah Clay speaks at her retirement party from NSO (Photo: Gary North Images)

400 gather for NSO head's retirement party

Over 400 family, friends, and colleagues of Sheilah Clay gathered at the Roostertail on Jan. 10 to celebrate her retirement from nonprifit Neighborhood Service Organization, following 22 years of service as the president and CEO. Guests were served a selection of hors d’oeuvres (shrimp, chicken, egg rolls, barbecue meatballs) cheese and vegetables, in addition to a cake specially designed for the honoree. In place of a sign-in book, guests were asked to autograph an artfully painted chair to be given to Sheilah, who collects chairs as a symbol of NSO always having a seat for everyone in need. The NSO board of directors and Linda Little, NSO’s new president and CEO, surprised Sheilah and her husband, Harold Clay, with an all-expense paid trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The program included remarks from friends and colleagues, including a whimsical demonstration from Joe Heaphy, a colleague and president at Ethos Development Partners, showing how Sheilah fidgets in her seat when she wants someone to stop talking in a meeting. Other highlights included comments from her daughter, Mckenzie Currie-Gadis, of Dallas, Texas, and closing remarks from the Sheilah.

L-r, Nakia Price, owner/founder of Turkey Leg Hut, Kevin Hart, Lynn Price, owner/founder, and Steve Rogers, partner at Turkey Leg Hut. (Photo: Boost 1 Marketing)

Deal with Kevin Hart may be in the works

PR queen Sherrie Handrinos — who commutes with her firm, Boost 1 Marketing, between Detroit and Houston — may have something in the works with actor Kevin Hart. Hart showed up recently at the Turkey Leg Hut in Houston, one of Sherrie’s clients, to discuss undisclosed business. The Turkey Leg Hut, known for its amazing stuffed turkey legs, has become a hangout for visiting celebs, including Snoop Dogg, Drake, Slim Thug, and basketball player Kendrick Perkins,who most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart was in Houston on his “Irresponsible Tour” when he unexpectedly popped into the popular restaurant. Apparently, while there, someone came up with a brilliant new project that will possibly involve Kevin, Handrinos and The Turkey Leg Hut. We’ll fill you in just as soon as we get details. Meantime, we’d love to try some of those famous stuffed turkey legs

Kickoff to yearlong PAL celebration begins Jan. 25

Detroit PAL will host a special kickoff to its yearlong celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary. The organization works to create safe and supportive places for kids to play in the city. “This year is going to be a special year for our organization, as we commemorate the 50th year of Detroit Police Athletic League and serving the youth of the city,” said Detroit PAL CEO Tim Richey. The first event takes place on Jan. 25 at The Corner Ballpark on Michigan on Detroit's Corktown. It will include light food and drink and a brief program recognizing Detroit PAL’s youth of the year, officers and ‘Walk of Heroes’ honorees. The event is free and sponsored by Meijer.



Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Happy Hour” Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. on 910AM Superstation.

