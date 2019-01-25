Faith Calendar
SATURDAY
Spiritual Health for the New Year
Refresh your spirit to enrich your journey throughout the coming year. 9:30 a.m. St. Paul of the Cross Passionist Retreat & Conference Center, 23333 Schoolcraft, Detroit. Visit prayer-in-motion.com.
Laymen’s Prayer Breakfast
Join the Michigan District Association Laymen’s Prayer Breakfast for prayer, song, preaching, food and fellowship. 9 a.m. $15 donation at-the-door. New Prospect Baptist Church, 6330 Pembroke, Detroit. Call (248) 705-6209.
Teaching and Communion Service
With video testimony of healings, and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. Music artist James Quinlan conducts his written music, inspired by the holy spirit. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch
Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.
Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship
Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.
Couple’s Night Out
A bible study/discussion and date night with a monthly theme. Potluck follows. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.
SUNDAY
Super Sunday Service Times
With special musical guest Fred Hammond. 8:30, 10:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. Triumph Church, Detroit World Outreach Campus, 23800 Chicago at Telegraph, Redford Township. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.
TUESDAY
Consecration Worship Service
With special guest Bishop Paul S. Morton. 6:30 p.m. Triumph Church — North Campus, 15600 J.L. Hudson, Southfield. Call (313) 386-8044, or visit triumphch.org.
Coffee House
Featuring the music of Jeff Savoie. 6 p.m. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goodard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747 or victorycenterministries.com.
