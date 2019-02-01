Faith Calendar
SATURDAY
Teaching and Communion Service
With video testimony of healings, and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.
Boot Camp with Jillian Blackwell
Reinvigorate your brand, business, and mission with knowledge from special guests and experts who will share tips to help you grow professionally. 9:30-11:30 a.m. $25. Brightmoor Christian Church, 40800 W. 13 Mile, Novi. Email: jiblack@microsoft.com for information.
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch
Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.
Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship
Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.
SUNDAY
Call2Worship and Super Bowl Parties
Enjoy two HD screen large Super Bowl parties with games and food for youth and adults. Bring a hot dish, favorite snacks, pop, pizza, dessert, or pay $5 per person. 6 p.m. New Hope Assembly of God, 14000 Racho (just 2 blocks north of Southland Mall), Troy. Visit newhopeag.com.
TUESDAY
First Bible Study of the Year
With special musical guest Maranda Curtis. Noon. Also, 6:30 p.m. North and Flint Campuses. Triumph Church, East Campus. Noon. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.
Feb. 16
Prayer Breakfast
Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.
Jocelynn Brown
