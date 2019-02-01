Faith calendar

SATURDAY

Teaching and Communion Service

With video testimony of healings, and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.

Boot Camp with Jillian Blackwell

Reinvigorate your brand, business, and mission with knowledge from special guests and experts who will share tips to help you grow professionally. 9:30-11:30 a.m. $25. Brightmoor Christian Church, 40800 W. 13 Mile, Novi. Email: jiblack@microsoft.com for information.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

SUNDAY

Call2Worship and Super Bowl Parties

Enjoy two HD screen large Super Bowl parties with games and food for youth and adults. Bring a hot dish, favorite snacks, pop, pizza, dessert, or pay $5 per person. 6 p.m. New Hope Assembly of God, 14000 Racho (just 2 blocks north of Southland Mall), Troy. Visit newhopeag.com.

TUESDAY

First Bible Study of the Year

With special musical guest Maranda Curtis. Noon. Also, 6:30 p.m. North and Flint Campuses. Triumph Church, East Campus. Noon. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.

Feb. 16

Prayer Breakfast

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.

Jocelynn Brown

