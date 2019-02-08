Faith Calendar
Faith calendar
SATURDAY
Teaching and Communion Service
With video testimony of healings, and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.
Confessing Hope: Sharing Your Faith
Learn to defend and share your faith more effectively with neighbors. This event will be led by Dr. Scott Keith, professor of theology at Concordia University, Irvine CA. $5 (includes a continental breakfast, lunch, four sessions with Dr. Keith, and a hymn sing). Saint John Lutheran Church and School, 16339 14 Mile, Fraser. Call (586) 293-0333.
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch
Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.
Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship
Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.
Couple’s Night Out
A Bible study/discussion and date night with a monthly theme. Potluck follows. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.
SUNDAY
National Marriage Week Rally & Movie
Enjoy communion, a marriage message and rededications. 10:30 a.m. Then at 6 p.m., the family movie “Indivisible,” will be shown. New Hope Assembly of God, 14000 Racho (just two blocks north of Southland Mall), Taylor. Visit newhopeag.com.
MONDAY
Grief Support Group
For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.
TUESDAY
Yancy and Friends
A tribute to African-American performers in celebration of African-American History Month. Produced by Marvin Jones. Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 8000 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 875-7407.
Shining Stars
Helps young children develop emotionally, and bond with their parents, music and movement. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m every Tuesday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.
THURSDAY
Hymn Tour with Sarah Brightman
Internationally known soprano Sarah Brightman performs. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Fox Theater, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. Visit theaterdetroit.com/fox/tickets.
FRIDAY
Putting in the Work: A Relationship Panel
Hosted by the Motor City Youth Federation. 7 p.m. Detroit Northwest SDA Church, 14301 Burt, Detroit. Call (313) 538-5755 or visit dnwsda.org.
Feb. 16
Prayer Breakfast
Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.
