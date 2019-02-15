Faith Calendar
SATURDAY
Teaching and Communion Service
With video testimony of healings, and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.
The Encounter
Presented by Restoration Fellowship Church International. This is a discussion about the way in which two or more concepts, objects, or people are connected, or the state of being connected. Free. 6 p.m. Restoration Fellowship Church International Ministry Center, 22721 Plymouth, Redford. To register, call (248) 885-8004.
Prayer Breakfast
Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.
Church Security Training Seminar
The International Christian Education Association will host a one-day seminar to help churches plan security for their membership. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 16130 Northland Dr., Southfield. Call (248) 557-5526.
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch
Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.
Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship
Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.
Couple’s Night Out
A Bible study/discussion and date night with a monthly theme. Potluck follows. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.
MONDAY
Grief Support Group
For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.
TUESDAY
Shining Stars
Helps young children develop emotionally, and bond with their parents, music and movement. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m every Tuesday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.
Interfaith Program
Young Muslims will discuss their faith at a program at Madonna University, presented by Detroit InterFaith Leadership Council (IFLC) and Madonna University. Speakers from the Islamic Network Group-Midwest will include Moustafa Habra, a high school student, and Mazan Tayyen, a young adult. The two will discuss how their lives are influenced and sometimes challenged by their Muslim faith. 6-7 p.m. Free. Inside Kresge Hall, 36600 Schoolcraft, Livonia. To pre-register, contact Jasmine Jenkins, IFLC administrator, at (419) 461-5772, or email: jjenkins.iflc@gmail.com.
MARCH 2
27th Annual Prayer & Praise Breakfast
Featuring Dr. Jasmine “Jazz” Schulark, pastor of Victory Grace Center in Fladensburg, MD, as guest speaker. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with breakfast at 10:30 a.m. Vendor tables are $125 each, and include two chairs. Horizon Conference Center, 6200 State, Saginaw. Visit victoriousbelievers.com.
MARCH 3
Men’s Day
Elder Gary Sprewell of Los Angeles, CA, and founder of Gary Sprewell Ministries, will be guest speaker. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. 624 S. Outer Dr., Saginaw. Call (989) 755-7692, or visit Victoriousbelievers.com.
