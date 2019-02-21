Buy Photo Guests are treated to smokey goodness from Chef Jeremy Grandon of J Bird Smoked Meats. Detroit News Homestyle's Dish and Design Red, White and BBQ at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield, Michigan on June 27, 2018. (Photo11: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

It's time to "Swing into Spring" with the Detroit News' first Dish and Design event of the year!

Treat yourself to an evening of food, wine, and spring design. Join us at Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield on Wed., March 20th at 6:00 p.m.

Come learn how to welcome spring into your home with fresh ideas and demonstrations from local experts like:

River Bistro Detroit – Max Hardy

Detroit News Garden Columnist – Nancy Szerlag

Gayle McNally, Interior Designer

We Heart Organizing – Shelly Shallcross

Appetizers from Great Lakes Culinary Center – Executive chef Reva Constantine

Tickets are on sale NOW and cost $25 apiece. Get them here.

(P.S. You can also enter to win tickets here)

If you haven't been to a Dish and Design event before, here's what you're missing:

In December, we welcomed the holiday season with a new spin on decorating and gift-giving. Mary Liz Curtin of Leon & Lulu hosted and brought everyone back to their inner child with her gift ideas. Chef Omar Mitchell of Craft Creative Catering showed how to bring the "wow factor" with an herb infused shrimp satay with a sticky holiday rice.

In September, we focused on the shifting role of kitchens and how to create the perfect space for both cooking and entertaining. The event took place at EuroAmerica Design in Troy and featured design experts from the Ciat showroom and drinks from Bad Luck Bar.

Before that, in July, we went more traditional with a "Red, White & BBQ" celebration. The event at Great Lakes Culinary Institute covered everything from creating fresh summer tablescapes for your next grill-out to unique cocktails.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2019/02/21/swing-into-spring-dish-design-tickets/2937336002/