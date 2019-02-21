Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Swing into spring with Dish & Design tickets
Treat yourself to an evening of food, wine, and spring design. Join us at Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield on Wed., March 20th at 6:00 p.m.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Swing into spring with Dish & Design tickets
It's time to "Swing into Spring" with the Detroit News' first Dish and Design event of the year!
Treat yourself to an evening of food, wine, and spring design. Join us at Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield on Wed., March 20th at 6:00 p.m.
Come learn how to welcome spring into your home with fresh ideas and demonstrations from local experts like:
- River Bistro Detroit – Max Hardy
- Detroit News Garden Columnist – Nancy Szerlag
- Gayle McNally, Interior Designer
- We Heart Organizing – Shelly Shallcross
- Appetizers from Great Lakes Culinary Center – Executive chef Reva Constantine
Tickets are on sale NOW and cost $25 apiece. Get them here.
(P.S. You can also enter to win tickets here)
If you haven't been to a Dish and Design event before, here's what you're missing:
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
In December, we welcomed the holiday season with a new spin on decorating and gift-giving. Mary Liz Curtin of Leon & Lulu hosted and brought everyone back to their inner child with her gift ideas. Chef Omar Mitchell of Craft Creative Catering showed how to bring the "wow factor" with an herb infused shrimp satay with a sticky holiday rice.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
In September, we focused on the shifting role of kitchens and how to create the perfect space for both cooking and entertaining. The event took place at EuroAmerica Design in Troy and featured design experts from the Ciat showroom and drinks from Bad Luck Bar.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Before that, in July, we went more traditional with a "Red, White & BBQ" celebration. The event at Great Lakes Culinary Institute covered everything from creating fresh summer tablescapes for your next grill-out to unique cocktails.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.