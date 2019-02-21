LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

It's time to "Swing into Spring" with the Detroit News' first Dish and Design event of the year!

Treat yourself to an evening of food, wine, and spring design. Join us at Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield on Wed., March 20th at 6:00 p.m.

Come learn how to welcome spring into your home with fresh ideas and demonstrations from local experts like:

  • River Bistro Detroit – Max Hardy
  • Detroit News Garden Columnist – Nancy Szerlag
  • Gayle McNally, Interior Designer
  • We Heart Organizing – Shelly Shallcross
  • Appetizers from Great Lakes Culinary Center – Executive chef Reva Constantine

Tickets are on sale NOW and cost $25 apiece. Get them here.

(P.S. You can also enter to win tickets here

If you haven't been to a Dish and Design event before, here's what you're missing: 

Home for the Holidays Dish and Design event
The welcome sign at the Home for the Holidays event.
The welcome sign at the Home for the Holidays event. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and olives are part of the appetizers provided by Craft Creative Catering.
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and olives are part of the appetizers provided by Craft Creative Catering. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Attendees partake in the appetizers prepared by Chef Omar Mitchell and the staff at Craft Creative Catering at The Show in Clawson.
Attendees partake in the appetizers prepared by Chef Omar Mitchell and the staff at Craft Creative Catering at The Show in Clawson. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Julia Stevenson from The Detroit News consumer sales department takes down names for door prizes.
Julia Stevenson from The Detroit News consumer sales department takes down names for door prizes. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chicken sprinkled with sesame seeds prepared by Chef Omar Mitchell and the staff at Craft Creative Catering.
Chicken sprinkled with sesame seeds prepared by Chef Omar Mitchell and the staff at Craft Creative Catering. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People mingle and partake in the appetizers prepared Craft Creative Catering at The Show.
People mingle and partake in the appetizers prepared Craft Creative Catering at The Show. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Attendees Marie Weiner, left, and Jean Davis, right, both of Beverly Hills, and Karen Bratus of Birmingham, center, partake in the appetizers prepared by Craft Creative Catering.
Attendees Marie Weiner, left, and Jean Davis, right, both of Beverly Hills, and Karen Bratus of Birmingham, center, partake in the appetizers prepared by Craft Creative Catering. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Attendees including Caitlin Bechard of Clarkson, center, partake in the appetizers prepared by Craft Creative Catering.
Attendees including Caitlin Bechard of Clarkson, center, partake in the appetizers prepared by Craft Creative Catering. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Twin brothers, Shimar Mitchell, left, and chef Omar Mitchell prepare two very different designs for a buffet table at the Home for Holidays installment of the Detroit News Dish & Design event at The Show.
Twin brothers, Shimar Mitchell, left, and chef Omar Mitchell prepare two very different designs for a buffet table at the Home for Holidays installment of the Detroit News Dish & Design event at The Show. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ideas for a buffet table decor created by Shimar Mitchell of Craft Creative Catering.
Ideas for a buffet table decor created by Shimar Mitchell of Craft Creative Catering. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chef Omar Mitchell, left, and his twin brother, Shimar Mitchell, both from Craft Creative Catering after they created decorative buffet tables.
Chef Omar Mitchell, left, and his twin brother, Shimar Mitchell, both from Craft Creative Catering after they created decorative buffet tables. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chef Omar Mitchell from Craft Creative Catering shows how to prepare herb infused shrimp satay with a confetti of holiday sticky rice laced with hosin sauce.
Chef Omar Mitchell from Craft Creative Catering shows how to prepare herb infused shrimp satay with a confetti of holiday sticky rice laced with hosin sauce. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ideas for a buffet table decor with a metallic theme.
Ideas for a buffet table decor with a metallic theme. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ideas for a buffet table decor with a metallic theme created by Chef Omar Mitchell of Craft Creative Catering.
Ideas for a buffet table decor with a metallic theme created by Chef Omar Mitchell of Craft Creative Catering. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chef Omar Mitchell from Craft Creative Catering shows how to prepare herb infused shrimp satay.
Chef Omar Mitchell from Craft Creative Catering shows how to prepare herb infused shrimp satay. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mary Liz Curtin from Leon & Lulu and The Show talks about layering holiday gifts like this dishtowel that has a gift inside.
Mary Liz Curtin from Leon & Lulu and The Show talks about layering holiday gifts like this dishtowel that has a gift inside. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
An edible gift idea of Holiday Fried Pecans at Leon & Lulu.
An edible gift idea of Holiday Fried Pecans at Leon & Lulu. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Small and fun gift ideas such as wine favors, games and gloves at Leon & Lulu.
Small and fun gift ideas such as wine favors, games and gloves at Leon & Lulu. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Chef Davonte Burnley and craft cocktail creator Justice Akuezue talk about their new culinary and beverage venture called The Exchange.
From left, Chef Davonte Burnley and craft cocktail creator Justice Akuezue talk about their new culinary and beverage venture called The Exchange. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tamara Perrin, left, and Shirley Perrin Waller, both of Detroit, about to taste a hot buttered rum holiday cocktail prepared by staff from The Exchange.
Tamara Perrin, left, and Shirley Perrin Waller, both of Detroit, about to taste a hot buttered rum holiday cocktail prepared by staff from The Exchange. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
After tasting the hot buttered rum holiday cocktail, Marianne Herrold of Troy, center, listens with the other attendees while chef Davante Burnley and craft cocktail creator Justice Akuezue talk about their culinary and beverage venture called The Exchange.
After tasting the hot buttered rum holiday cocktail, Marianne Herrold of Troy, center, listens with the other attendees while chef Davante Burnley and craft cocktail creator Justice Akuezue talk about their culinary and beverage venture called The Exchange. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kate Lawson, former food writer at The Detroit News, center, serves wine.
Kate Lawson, former food writer at The Detroit News, center, serves wine. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Decorator turned freelance writer Jeanine Matlow gives some holiday decorating ideas and 'hacks' at Leon & Lulu. Leon & Lulu is located in the historic Ambassador Roller Rink.
Decorator turned freelance writer Jeanine Matlow gives some holiday decorating ideas and 'hacks' at Leon & Lulu. Leon & Lulu is located in the historic Ambassador Roller Rink. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A few different holiday decorating ideas from decorator turned freelance writer Jeanine Matlow. Items one has can be 'dressed up' with holiday related colors and items, such as the red nose on this stuffed animal.
A few different holiday decorating ideas from decorator turned freelance writer Jeanine Matlow. Items one has can be 'dressed up' with holiday related colors and items, such as the red nose on this stuffed animal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Decorator turned freelance writer Jeanine Matlow talks about a few different holiday decorating ideas at Leon & Lulu. Lulu is located in the historic Ambassador Roller Rink.
Decorator turned freelance writer Jeanine Matlow talks about a few different holiday decorating ideas at Leon & Lulu. Lulu is located in the historic Ambassador Roller Rink. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how simple and elegant a centerpiece can be made, this one with carnations and holly, at the Home for the Holidays installment of the Detroit News Dish & Design event at Leon & Lulu in Clawson, Mich. on Dec. 5, 2018.
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how simple and elegant a centerpiece can be made, this one with carnations and holly, at the Home for the Holidays installment of the Detroit News Dish & Design event at Leon & Lulu in Clawson, Mich. on Dec. 5, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Denise Boreczky helps fill a glass bowl with flowers while Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how simple and elegant a centerpiece can be made, this one with carnations and holly.
Denise Boreczky helps fill a glass bowl with flowers while Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how simple and elegant a centerpiece can be made, this one with carnations and holly. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how a series of small flower arrangements and work nicely on a dinner table and not block the line of sight for the diners.
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how a series of small flower arrangements and work nicely on a dinner table and not block the line of sight for the diners. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how long leaves can be curved and stapled to be used in a simple and elegant flower arrangement.
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how long leaves can be curved and stapled to be used in a simple and elegant flower arrangement. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture adds roses to the simple and elegant flower arrangement made with curved leaves.
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture adds roses to the simple and elegant flower arrangement made with curved leaves. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Attendees listen to the presentation by Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture at the Home for the Holidays installment of the Detroit News Dish and Design event at Leon & Lulu in Clawson, Mich. on Dec. 5, 2018. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Attendees listen to the presentation by Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture at the Home for the Holidays installment of the Detroit News Dish and Design event at Leon & Lulu in Clawson, Mich. on Dec. 5, 2018. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how simple and elegant a centerpiece can be made, this one with carnations and holly.
Jeffrey Jucewicz of Jeffrey Floral Architecture shows how simple and elegant a centerpiece can be made, this one with carnations and holly. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    In December, we welcomed the holiday season with a new spin on decorating and gift-giving. Mary Liz Curtin of Leon & Lulu hosted and brought everyone back to their inner child with her gift ideas. Chef Omar Mitchell of Craft Creative Catering showed how to bring the "wow factor" with an herb infused shrimp satay with a sticky holiday rice.

    Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event
    Designer Diane Hancock from EuroAmerica Design talks about trends in kitchen design and planning at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018.
    Designer Diane Hancock from EuroAmerica Design talks about trends in kitchen design and planning at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From right, Jean Davis and Marie Weber, both of Beverly Hills, and Vera Door of Troy gets some appetizers.
    From right, Jean Davis and Marie Weber, both of Beverly Hills, and Vera Door of Troy gets some appetizers. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From right, Bernie Gibbons of Farmington Hills and Marie McLean of West Bloomfield look over the wine selection at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018.
    From right, Bernie Gibbons of Farmington Hills and Marie McLean of West Bloomfield look over the wine selection at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Jordan Griffith of Ciot, left, listens while Ciot vice president of sales and marketing Jeff Glasener, right, talks about the Ciot company and tile products at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018.
    Jordan Griffith of Ciot, left, listens while Ciot vice president of sales and marketing Jeff Glasener, right, talks about the Ciot company and tile products at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Barbi Stalburg Kasoff of Stalburg Design, left, talks about ideas and products for kitchen design and decor at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018.
    Barbi Stalburg Kasoff of Stalburg Design, left, talks about ideas and products for kitchen design and decor at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Barbi Stalburg Kasoff of Stalburg Design, left, talks about ideas and products for kitchen design and decor.
    Barbi Stalburg Kasoff of Stalburg Design, left, talks about ideas and products for kitchen design and decor. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Mini chevron stone tile samples from Ciot at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018.
    Mini chevron stone tile samples from Ciot at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Some glass tile samples from Ciot at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018.
    Some glass tile samples from Ciot at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Bartender Yani Frye from Bad Luck in Detroit shakes the cucumber envy smash.
    Bartender Yani Frye from Bad Luck in Detroit shakes the cucumber envy smash. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Bartender Yani Frye from Bad Luck in Detroit pours the cucumber envy smash.
    Bartender Yani Frye from Bad Luck in Detroit pours the cucumber envy smash. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Bartender Yani Frye from Bad Luck in Detroit puts cucumber garnishes on sample cups for the cucumber envy smash he is makeing at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
    Bartender Yani Frye from Bad Luck in Detroit puts cucumber garnishes on sample cups for the cucumber envy smash he is makeing at the Dish and Design Kitchen Trends Event at EuroAmerica Design in Troy, Mich. on Sept. 26, 2018. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    A cucumber envy smash created by Yani Frye from Bad Luck in Detroit.
    A cucumber envy smash created by Yani Frye from Bad Luck in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Some of the attendees watch chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit make crab cakes.
    Some of the attendees watch chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit make crab cakes. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit talks about making crab cakes.
    Chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit talks about making crab cakes. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    A browned crab cake prepared by chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit.
    A browned crab cake prepared by chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From left, Claudia Therrien of Lake Orion, Jennifer Bradley of Bloomfield Hills and Stephanie Akkashian of Birmingham taste a crab cake bite made by chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit.
    From left, Claudia Therrien of Lake Orion, Jennifer Bradley of Bloomfield Hills and Stephanie Akkashian of Birmingham taste a crab cake bite made by chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    While making crab cakes, chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit shows the panko bread crumbs to attendees.
    While making crab cakes, chef Gabby Milton from Lumen Detroit shows the panko bread crumbs to attendees. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
      In September, we focused on the shifting role of kitchens and how to create the perfect space for both cooking and entertaining. The event took place at EuroAmerica Design in Troy and featured design experts from the Ciat showroom and drinks from Bad Luck Bar.

      Detroit News Dish and Design's Red, White and BBQ
      Sharon Armstrong and Vicki Perry share a laugh during
      Sharon Armstrong and Vicki Perry share a laugh during a break between speakers at the Detroit News Homestyle's Dish and Design Red, White and BBQ at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield, Michigan on June 27, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Ben Senseney of Two James Spirits shows how to make
      Ben Senseney of Two James Spirits shows how to make a classic Manhattan, as well as some twists on the traditional drink. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Chef Jeremy Grandon of J-Bird Smoked Meats demonstrates
      Chef Jeremy Grandon of J-Bird Smoked Meats demonstrates how to smoke meats at your own home. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Guests are treated to smokey goodness from Chef Jeremy
      Guests are treated to smokey goodness from Chef Jeremy Grandon of J-Bird Smoked Meats. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Kevin Miller of Twigs and Branches shows how to make
      Kevin Miller of Twigs and Branches shows how to make beautiful 4th of July flower arrangements using things found around the house. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Kevin Miller of Twigs and Branches shows how to make
      Kevin Miller of Twigs and Branches shows how to make beautiful 4th of July flower arrangements using things found around the house. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Kevin Miller of Twigs and Branches chats with guests
      Kevin Miller of Twigs and Branches chats with guests after his demonstration. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Guests enjoy drinks and appetizers during a break between
      Guests enjoy drinks and appetizers during a break between speakers. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Ben Senseney of Two James Spirits shows how to make
      Ben Senseney of Two James Spirits shows how to make a classic Manhattan, as well as some twists on the traditional drink. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Ben Senseney of Two James Spirits shows how to make
      Ben Senseney of Two James Spirits shows how to make a classic Manhattan, as well as some twists on the traditional drink. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Ben Senseney of Two James Spirits shows how to make
      Ben Senseney of Two James Spirits shows how to make a classic Manhattan, as well as some twists on the traditional drink. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Lauren Roumayah of the Detroit Cookie Company shows
      Lauren Roumayah of the Detroit Cookie Company shows the measured ingredients as she makes cookie dough for delicious chocolate chip cookie and ice cream sandwiches. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Lauren Roumayah of the Detroit Cookie Company asks
      Lauren Roumayah of the Detroit Cookie Company asks for yet more ice cream as they build chocolate chip cookie and ice cream sandwiches for the guests. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Lauren Roumayah of the Detroit Cookie Company smashes
      Lauren Roumayah of the Detroit Cookie Company smashes down a delicious chocolate chip cookie and ice cream sandwich to the delight of the guests. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      The evening finishes up with Mary Liz Curtin of Leon
      The evening finishes up with Mary Liz Curtin of Leon & Lulu talking about decorating for parties, table displays and most importantly, her dislike of paper plates. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      The evening finishes up with Mary Liz Curtin of Leon
      The evening finishes up with Mary Liz Curtin of Leon & Lulu talking about decorating for parties, table displays and most importantly, her dislike of paper plates. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
        Before that, in July, we went more traditional with a "Red, White & BBQ" celebration. The event at Great Lakes Culinary Institute covered everything from creating fresh summer tablescapes for your next grill-out to unique cocktails.

         

