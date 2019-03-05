Calumet High School student wins poetry recitation contest
Calumet – A student from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has won a statewide poetry recitation contest.
Tajah-Rayne Davise from Calumet High School in Calumet has been named the 2019 Poetry Out Loud State Champion.
Thirty-three high school students from across Michigan competed Friday and Saturday in Lansing. David DeBacker of Detroit Catholic Central was first runner-up. The competition’s second runner-up was Grace Garver of Petoskey High School, while third runner-up was Soja Kureekkattil of Rochester High School.
The state champion receives a $1,200 cash award, $1,500 stipend for his or her school, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington to represent Michigan at the national competition and compete for a $20,000 award.
Michigan’s Poetry Out Loud program is coordinated by Michigan Humanities through a partnership with the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.
