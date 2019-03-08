Faith calendar

SATURDAY

An Annual Prayer Brunch

Presented by Band of Women. The theme will be “Prayer, A Conversation with God.” 10:30 a.m. $15, $7 children. Zion Hill Baptist Church, 12017 Dickerson, Detroit. Call (313) 372-3987.

Teaching and Communion Service

With video testimony of healings and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.

Prayer Breakfast

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Couple’s Night Out

A Bible study/discussion and date night with a monthly theme. Potluck follows. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

SUNDAY

Men’s Day

Elder Gary Sprewell of Los Angeles, founder of Gary Sprewell Ministries, will be guest speaker. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. 624 S. Outer Dr., Saginaw. Call (989) 755-7692, or visit Victoriousbelievers.com.

MONDAY

Grief Support Group

For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.

Through March 23

Clothing, Coats and Shoes Drive

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. New Providence Baptist Church, 18211 Plymouth, Detroit. Call (313) 837-0818.

TUESDAY

Shining Stars

Helps young children develop emotionally, and bond with their parents, music and movement. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m every Tuesday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s Fellowship Breakfast

A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.

THURSDAY

Engaging Young Adults

Four local religious leaders, representing Christianity, Judaism and Islam, reveal their strategies for appealing to young people. Presented by the InterFaith Council of Metropolitan Detroit. 7-9 p.m. Registration is available at jjenkins.iflc@gmail.com. Temple Israel, 5725 Walnut Lake, West Bloomfield. Call (248) 539-3036.

March 23

Lenten Retreat

The Orthodox Churches of Greater Flint will sponsor a day-long Lenten retreat titled “Acquiring the Mind of Christ.” 9 a.m. A free-will offering will be collected during the luncheon to support the travel of the Icon of St. Anna. Reservations should be made by March 20. St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Church, 2439 S. Long Lake, Fenton. Call (810) 750-1401.

March 24

Installation Services

First Baptist Institutional Church members will celebrate their new pastor, Rev. Dr.Robyn Diane Moore. 3 p.m. 17101 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 835-5477.

March 30

Laymen’s Ministry Breakfast

A yearly gathering of food, fellowship, prayer and song. Deacon Robert Earl Kelley is president. 9 a.m. $15 donation. New Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 21009 Ithaca, Ferndale. Call (248) 541-3870.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2019/03/08/faith-calendar/39171291/