Faith Calendar: events around Metro Detroit
SATURDAY
An Annual Prayer Brunch
Presented by Band of Women. The theme will be “Prayer, A Conversation with God.” 10:30 a.m. $15, $7 children. Zion Hill Baptist Church, 12017 Dickerson, Detroit. Call (313) 372-3987.
Teaching and Communion Service
With video testimony of healings and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.
Prayer Breakfast
Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch
Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.
Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship
Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.
Couple’s Night Out
A Bible study/discussion and date night with a monthly theme. Potluck follows. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.
SUNDAY
Men’s Day
Elder Gary Sprewell of Los Angeles, founder of Gary Sprewell Ministries, will be guest speaker. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. 624 S. Outer Dr., Saginaw. Call (989) 755-7692, or visit Victoriousbelievers.com.
MONDAY
Grief Support Group
For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.
Through March 23
Clothing, Coats and Shoes Drive
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. New Providence Baptist Church, 18211 Plymouth, Detroit. Call (313) 837-0818.
TUESDAY
Shining Stars
Helps young children develop emotionally, and bond with their parents, music and movement. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m every Tuesday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.
THURSDAY
Engaging Young Adults
Four local religious leaders, representing Christianity, Judaism and Islam, reveal their strategies for appealing to young people. Presented by the InterFaith Council of Metropolitan Detroit. 7-9 p.m. Registration is available at jjenkins.iflc@gmail.com. Temple Israel, 5725 Walnut Lake, West Bloomfield. Call (248) 539-3036.
March 23
Lenten Retreat
The Orthodox Churches of Greater Flint will sponsor a day-long Lenten retreat titled “Acquiring the Mind of Christ.” 9 a.m. A free-will offering will be collected during the luncheon to support the travel of the Icon of St. Anna. Reservations should be made by March 20. St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Church, 2439 S. Long Lake, Fenton. Call (810) 750-1401.
March 24
Installation Services
First Baptist Institutional Church members will celebrate their new pastor, Rev. Dr.Robyn Diane Moore. 3 p.m. 17101 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 835-5477.
March 30
Laymen’s Ministry Breakfast
A yearly gathering of food, fellowship, prayer and song. Deacon Robert Earl Kelley is president. 9 a.m. $15 donation. New Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 21009 Ithaca, Ferndale. Call (248) 541-3870.
