Faith calendar

SATURDAY

Teaching and Communion Service

With video testimony of healings and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.

Pastor’s Anniversary

A neighborhood prayer lunch celebrating the third anniversary of Dr. Ben Clayton Jr. 1 p.m.; There will also be a celebration Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Pure In Heart Missionary Baptist Church, 3411 Holcomb, Detroit. Call (313) 925-8385.

Pre-Musical

Presented by the Michigan Southwest Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Music Department. Special guests include Bishop Rance Allen, soloist Ingrid Spenser and violinist Candice Smith. Whitehead Memorial COGIC, 2069 Tyler, Ypsilanti. (734) 484-0331.

Community Guest Day

Pastor Eric Bell Jr. will be the guest speaker. Following will be a divine worship dinner. The theme for the day is “We Come Rejoicing.” 10 a.m. City Temple SDA Church, 8816 Grand River, Detroit. Call (313) 897-0506.

Women’s Conference

With Hannah Anderson “Discerning What is Good.” 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cornerstone Baptist, 17017 12 Mile, Roseville. Call (586) 445-8910.

Prayer Breakfast

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Couple’s Night Out

A Bible study/discussion and date night with a monthly theme. Potluck follows. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford Township. Call (313) 794-5152.

SUNDAY

Anniversary Event

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church celebrates its 87th anniversary. Featured will be the Rev. Ryan P. Johnson, pastor of Greater Burnette Baptist Church. 10 a.m. (The celebration continues March 24.) 8430 C.L. Franklin (Linwood), Detroit. Call (313) 894-5788.

MONDAY

Grief Support Group

For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.

Through March 23

Clothing, Coats and Shoes Drive

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. New Providence Baptist Church, 18211 Plymouth, Detroit. Call (313) 837-0818.

TUESDAY

Shining Stars

Helps young children develop emotionally, and bond with their parents, music and movement. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s Fellowship Breakfast

A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with the Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.

March 23

Lenten Retreat

The Orthodox Churches of Greater Flint will sponsor a daylong Lenten retreat titled “Acquiring the Mind of Christ.” 9 a.m. A free-will offering will be collected during the luncheon to support the travel of the Icon of St. Anna. Reservations should be made by March 20. St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox Church, 2439 S. Long Lake, Fenton. Call (810) 750-1401.

March 24

Installation Services

First Baptist Institutional Church members will celebrate their new pastor, the Rev. Dr.Robyn Diane Moore. 3 p.m. 17101 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 835-5477.

