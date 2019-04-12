LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

After 90 years in Albert Kahn's Ruthven Building, the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History has relocated to the elegant, new $261 million Biological Sciences Building right next door.

All the fossils and mastodons will be there, waiting to greet you Sunday on Opening Day.

"People who loved the old museum won't be disappointed," promised director Amy Harris.

UM's Natural History Museum's new space
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Two mastodon skeletons greet visitors at the entrance to the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum on Thursday, April, 11, 2019. The museum has has relocated to the elegant new $261 million Biological Sciences Building next door to its previous home in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
Two mastodon skeletons greet visitors at the entrance to the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum on Thursday, April, 11, 2019. The museum has has relocated to the elegant new $261 million Biological Sciences Building next door to its previous home in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mammals known as synapsids, such as this one named edaphosaurus, are displayed at the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum.
Buy Photo
Mammals known as synapsids, such as this one named edaphosaurus, are displayed at the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lori Ann Dick, the museum's marketing and communications manager, gazes up a quetzalcoatlus, the largest flying animal with a 35-foot wingspan, one of the main attractions at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum.
Buy Photo
Lori Ann Dick, the museum's marketing and communications manager, gazes up a quetzalcoatlus, the largest flying animal with a 35-foot wingspan, one of the main attractions at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A female mastodon skeleton greets visitors at the entrance to the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum.
Buy Photo
A female mastodon skeleton greets visitors at the entrance to the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A tyrannosaur skull is seen at the entrance to the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit.
Buy Photo
A tyrannosaur skull is seen at the entrance to the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The staff works on the installation of the majungasaurus display at the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit.
Buy Photo
The staff works on the installation of the majungasaurus display at the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
William J. Sanders, Ph.D., U of M Museum of Natural History, Museum of Paleontology, works to uncover a xiphactinus fossil.
Buy Photo
William J. Sanders, Ph.D., U of M Museum of Natural History, Museum of Paleontology, works to uncover a xiphactinus fossil. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
William J. Sanders works to uncover a xiphactinus fossil at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum.
Buy Photo
William J. Sanders works to uncover a xiphactinus fossil at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Tree of Life is a large colorful display which showcases the process of evolution at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum.
Buy Photo
The Tree of Life is a large colorful display which showcases the process of evolution at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Student docents Kellyn McKight (left) and Lucy Rapp continue their training at the majungasaurus display at the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit.
Buy Photo
Student docents Kellyn McKight (left) and Lucy Rapp continue their training at the majungasaurus display at the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Massive prehistoric whales are seen over-head at the entrance to the museum.
Buy Photo
Massive prehistoric whales are seen over-head at the entrance to the museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Michigan's new Natural History Museum is in the new $261 million Biological Sciences Building at 1105 N. University in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
University of Michigan's new Natural History Museum is in the new $261 million Biological Sciences Building at 1105 N. University in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The front entrance to the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
The front entrance to the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Models of a full-size female australopithecus from two million years ago, discovered in 2010, are seen at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
Models of a full-size female australopithecus from two million years ago, discovered in 2010, are seen at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An allosaurus skull from 150 million years ago is showcased at the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit at the museum.
Buy Photo
An allosaurus skull from 150 million years ago is showcased at the 'Evolution: Life through Time' exhibit at the museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Amy Harris, director of UM's Museum of Natural History, is framed by male and female mastodons at the entrance to the museum.
Buy Photo
Amy Harris, director of UM's Museum of Natural History, is framed by male and female mastodons at the entrance to the museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A well-balanced skeletal figure is part of the visual journey at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum.
Buy Photo
A well-balanced skeletal figure is part of the visual journey at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An enormous art installation of a phytoplankton by Ann Arbor artist Mark Tucker is seen at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum.
Buy Photo
An enormous art installation of a phytoplankton by Ann Arbor artist Mark Tucker is seen at the University of Michigan's Natural History Museum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Casts of prehistoric whales and a flying reptile hang in airy atriums. Hallways glow with illuminated displays. A groovy new Planetarium & Dome Theatre invites you to sit back and marvel, while here and there witty artwork -- including two curious mastodons peering through a "hole" in the ceiling -- keep spirits from flagging. 

    Lording over it all is the museum's most-impressive new acquisition, the 20-foot-long Majungasaurus from Madagascar, who terrorized lesser beasts some 66 million years ago -- a purchase partly financed through the museum's "Buy a Bone" campaign.

    Sad to say, he wasn't a particularly good guy. "There’s evidence that it ate its own kind," said Harris. "Majungasaurus was both a carnivore and cannibal." 

    Rather than concentrating exhibits all in one area, the new museum snakes through multiple floors of the light-filled, 312,000-square-foot building. Students couldn't avoid its updated displays -- all told, about 45,000 square feet -- if they tried.

    Nor can visitors avoid the building's real purpose, thanks to two large laboratories that have been opened up with big picture windows to afford a clear view of the research within. At the fossil-preparation lab, you can even push a button to talk with a professor or student-researcher inside. 

    The new museum, said Chris Poulsen, associate dean of natural sciences, "brings science to the public in a very personal way, and is a constant reminder to scientists of why they are doing their work." 

    The intent is clearly to inspire. "We're hoping that young people will see, and then think, 'Oh, I could do this,'" said director Harris. 

    Curious what graduate students are up to? Handsome placards with pictures of smiling PhD candidates quickly summarize each student's research with a couple carefully chosen illustrations -- an exhibit that will rotate over time. 

    There's an intimate quality to a number of the exhibits. The display on the human family tree features a dozen or so life-sized reproductions of skulls found at various archaeological digs, protruding from the wall on little posts in a cheerful crowd.

    Want a selfie with Homo habilis? Just park your head right next to his and snap away. 

    All told, the museum owns some 20 million individual objects, whether biological, anthropological or archaeological, though obviously not all are on display. 

    The Museum of Natural History claims the title of Michigan's oldest museum. It started life way back in 1841, and by the early 1850s, Harris said, it attracted 10,000 visitors a year. 

    In 2017, its last year before the Ruthven Building closed for renovations, some 165,000 people passed through the museum.

    "We had a great run there for 90 years," Harris said. "It was a great building, but in many ways it was an early 20th-century museum -- indeed, almost 19th century. Here we've got a 21st-century museum."

    And there's a a cafe and a museum store. 

    There's more to come. In November, a number of new exhibits will open, including Exploring Michigan and Investigate Lab: Micro Worlds, where you can peer into hidden worlds through a real microscope.

    mhodges@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-6021

    Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

     

    University of Michigan Museum of Natural History 

    Grand Opening - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

    Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University, Ann Arbor 

    Regular hours:

    9 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day -- till 8 p.m. Thursdays

    Free, but $8 for Planetarium & Dome Theatre events (purchase tickets at Museum Store)

    (734) 764-0478

    lsa.umich.edu/ummnh

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2019/04/12/um-museum-natural-history-shines-new-home/3426398002/