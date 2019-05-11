Faith calendar

TODAY

Teaching and Communion Service

With video testimony of healings and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.

Prayer Breakfast

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044 or visit triumphch.org.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

SUNDAY

Mother’s Day Service

Includes gifts for moms, kids video honoring mothers, baby dedications (Call (734) 287-4673 to get your infant on the list.), and a “Making Mom and God Happy” message. 10:30 a.m. New Hope Assembly of God, 14000 Racho (Southland Mall), Taylor. Visit newhopeag.com.

Mother’s Day Celebration

Honoring mothers and the influence of mothers in society. Guest preacher will be Rev. Alice Patterson, Pastor of St. Matthew AME Church. 10:30 a.m. St. Stephen AME Church, 6000 John E. Hunter, Detroit. Call (313) 895-4800.

MONDAY

Grief Support Group

For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.

TUESDAY

Shining Stars

Helps young children develop emotionally, and bond with their parents, music and movement. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.

Mid-Day Bible Class

Studying the New Testament. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays. In His Presence Ministries Worldwide, 26500 Grand River, Redford Township. Call (313) 533-1956 or visit detroitinhispresence.org.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s Fellowship Breakfast

A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with the Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.

THURSDAY

CommUNITY National Day of Prayer Service

The theme will be “Love One Another, Just As I Have Loved You (John 13:34). 6:30 p.m. In His Presence Ministries, 26500 Grand River, Redford Township. Visit detroitinhispresence.org.

FRIDAY (through May 19)

Supernatural Sistas Conference

Hosted by Madisson & Mikaila Sapp, featuring Pastor Bridget Hilliard, Pastor Heather Lindsey and Bishop Marvin Sapp. Registration is $100 (special rates for college students available). Lighthouse Full Life Center Church, 2415 Madison, Grand Rapids, and at 1292 Jefferson, Muskegon. Register at MarvinSapp.com. Call (616) 241-5448.

May 18

World Changers United Assembly

An open house with Apostle Jason J. Palmer. Join the Unity Movement. Noon-4 p.m. Marriott, 27033 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield. Call (313) 879-9775.

May 19

B.M.E. Nurses Celebrate

47th annual nurses in white event. The theme will be “Nurses Standing Together on the Word of God.” 3:30 p.m. True Love Missionary Baptist Church, 8200 Tireman, Detroit. Visit truelovebaptist.org.

June 1

Urban Apologetics Conference 2019

An Equipping the Body of Christ, a one-day event. Registration is $40 (includes conference materials, breakout sessions, musical artistry, keynotes, and meal). The last day to register is May 24. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Greater Grace Temple Conference Center, 23500 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. Register at etboc.com.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2019/05/11/faith-calendar/39468889/