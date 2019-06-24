Aretha Franklin received the Michiganians of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. (Photo: Amy Sancetta / AP)

In an age that’s hungry for heroes, each new class of Michiganians of the Year reassures us that honor, accomplishment, self-sacrifice and generosity are not on the wane, but very much alive and well in the Great Lakes State.

Do you know of an unsung hero? Does somebody in your life — or someone you’ve admired from afar — deserve the spotlight for their contributions to the wider good?

We’re also seeking nominations for the Angelo B. Henderson Community Commitment Award. The honor is named after the late Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and radio talk show host. The former Detroit News reporter was co-founder of the Detroit 300 Community Action Team, a citizens patrol group that is credited with providing information to Detroit police that led to criminal arrests. The annual award will honor someone who is willing to confront community challenges and stand up for what’s right.

If you would like to submit a nomination, give us a one-page description of why the individual deserves such an honor, and please include your name and telephone number so we can call if we need to find out a little more.

You can write Executive Assistant Audra Erby-Leake at aerby@detroitnews.com, or send a letter to her at The Detroit News, 160 W. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48226. Please put “Michiganians of the Year” in the subject line or on the envelope.

The deadline is Friday, July 5th.

