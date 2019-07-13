Faith Calendar
TODAY
Kingdom Conference
Building better churches, one family at a time. Classes for all. Hosted by United Missions District Association. 10 a.m. Call (313) 924-8907.
Zion Praise in the Park Youth Day
Praise and worship, food and fun, presented by Zion Worship Center Ministries. Dingell Park, 4501 W. Jefferson, Ecorse. 1-4 p.m. Call (313) 729-1284.
Teaching and Communion Service
With video testimony of healings and teaching using Andrew Wommack’s living commentary. 3 p.m. Saturdays. Seeds of Mercy Mission House, 21819 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 910-6070.
Prayer Breakfast
Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will be the keynote speaker. 9 a.m. every third Sat. Triumph Church, East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 386-8044.
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch
Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.
Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship
Learn the Hebrew roots of our Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.
Coffee House
Every last Saturday of the month. 6 p.m. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.
SUNDAY
The Table
Make a spiritual connection and be part of a friendly community, rooted in faith and gospel. 6 p.m. every Sun. St. Patrick’s Episcopal, 1434 E. 13 Mile, Madison Heights. Call (248) 842-6856.
MONDAY
Grief Support Group
For adults who have lost a loved one. 5:30-7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month. Free. Call (248) 283-8935 or email mmartinez@residentialhospice.com for reservations. Bethel Assembly of God, 2984 Fort, Lincoln Park. Call (248) 283-8935.
Empowerment Church Power Camp
For ages 4-13. Cost: $25 per child for a one time registration fee, $150 per week for first child, and $140 per week for each additional child. Receive a $50 discount if you pay for eight weeks. This camp runs through Aug. 16. Register at empowermentmi.org/powercamp. 24300 Southfield, Southfield Road. Call (248) 234-8357.
TUESDAY
Shining Stars
Helps children develop emotionally. For parents and children between the ages of 0-5. 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle, 16776 Southfield. Call (313) 538-9497.
Pastor’s Bible Study
7-8 p.m. every Tuesday. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.
Mid-Day Bible Class
Study the New Testament. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In His Presence Ministries Worldwide, 26500 Grand River, Redford. Call (313) 533-1956.
5 O’Clock Rush
A concert featuring Rob Corzier Trio. Refreshments served. Free admission and lighted, secure parking. Donations accepted. Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 8000 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 875-7407.
Curbside Chat Bible Study
6:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Holy Temple of Faith Church of God in Christ, 16340 Hamilton, Highland Park. Call (313) 729-1651.
Bible Study
7 p.m. every Tuesday. International Beginning Ministries, 2335 Grayling, Hamtramck. Call (313) 948-8563.
Christian Yoga Gentleness Class
6 p.m. every Tuesday. Sacred Space Yoga Centre, 4801 Chrysler, Detroit. Call (313) 352-6788.
Mid-Day Bible Class
Studying the New Testament. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays. In His Presence Ministries Worldwide, 26500 Grand River, Redford Township. Call (313) 533-1956 or visit detroitinhispresence.org.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
A discussion among men, organized by Jehovah Jireh Ministries with the Rev. Everett Thomas. 8 a.m. every Wednesday. Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 1817 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park. Call (313) 282-9508.
Fresh Hope for Mental Health
A Christian support group for those who suffer from mood disorders, and their loved ones. 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Fishers Community Church, 301 N. Sixth, Saint Clair. Call (810) 278-7782.
Orchard Lake Philharmonic
Hear a wide range of music, including classical and modern pieces. Nardin Park United Methodist, 29887 West 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. Call (248) 476-8860 or visit orchardlakephil.org.
Midweek Prayer & Praise
7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Union Grace Missionary Baptist, 2550 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (313) 894-2500.
THURSDAY
Depression and Grief Support Group
5:30 p.m. every Thursday. Christ’s Arms Reaching Everywhere Ministries, 16250 Northland, Ste. 369, Southfield. Call (313) 398-3131.
Jocelynn Brown
