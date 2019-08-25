Scenes from the vacation rentals in the Solara and Reunion resort-home neighborhoods of Kissimmee that feature Star Wars-themed kids bedrooms, photographed Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS) (Photo: Joe Burbank, TNS)

Kissimmee, Fla. –

The room looks like it’s straight out of the forest moon of Endor in “Star Wars.”

A disabled TIE fighter – the attack vehicle of choice for the Empire in the “Star Wars” movie series – sits in the middle of the room, doubling as a TV-viewing cubicle and bed.

A stormtrooper stands guard as well in one of the 12 bedrooms of the house on Muirfield Loop, where a night’s stay runs between $1,300 and $3,000 per night, depending on the season.

As Walt Disney World barrels like a runaway tauntaun snow lizard toward its highly anticipated Aug. 29 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, some vacation rental properties in Central Florida have been trying to capitalize with themed rooms.

“We are pushing them hard because we know there is a lot of hype around the Galaxy’s Edge opening,” said Sharon Harley, founder of the property management company Jeeves Florida Rental. Her group has been on social media promoting such houses.

Harley said she expects more customers to be interested in rooms decked out in “Star Wars” decor.

The attraction’s opening could provide a big opportunity for officials with Experience Kissimmee, which oversees a fast-growing vacation rental industry.

The city has several newly built neighborhoods made up exclusively of vacation rentals. More and more, these homes are managed by businesses rather than individual homeowners.

Tourism officials say high-profile openings such as Galaxy’s Edge boost the rental market.

“It’s going to be great for business for everybody,” Experience Kissimmee President and CEO DT Minich said. “ ‘Star Wars’ will be huge for us. There has been a lot of buzz and excitement around it already.”

For Minich, the Star Wars opening will mark another major debut in a series of new attractions.

“The parks are going to continue to evolve,” he said. “If the theme parks weren’t here, we wouldn’t be here.”

Depending upon the time of year, number of guests and extravagance of a vacation home, they can be had for as little as $30 per night, per person. However, mansion-style homes can run into the thousands of dollars per night.

The rooms are a mix of commissioned wall paintings, commercially licensed decals of main characters and papier-mache Imperial war vehicles. They depict scenes from the movies, with some more specific than others. For instance, a wall painted to look like a desert with C-3PO and R2-D2 decals make one of the rooms appear to be straight out of “Return of the Jedi.”

It’s a way to entice vacationers to choose rental homes that expand their Star Wars experience during their visit, said Michael Terry, associate professor at University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

“It’s not just, ‘We are going to the theme park.’ Now, it’s, ‘We live it from morning to night,’ “ Terry said.

Disney could not be reached for comment.

Although some rooms are themed around other movies, whether it’s “Toy Story” or the Disney princesses, the longevity of the “Star Wars” series means it will likely draw more specific interest, Terry said.

“This is not a one- or two-generation thing,” he said. “It’s a three-generation experience.”

On Thursday, Walt Disney Co. announced it is opening a hotel that it insists isn’t a hotel.

Disney unveiled plans for the “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” a multiday experience at Walt Disney World that will let guests feel like they’re staying inside a spaceship.

It’s not a hotel or a ride, but a “space cruise,” the company said Thursday at its biennial D23 Expo, a fan conference. Disney showed off a model of the ship, called the Halcyon, designed for the Orlando resort.

The “not a hotel” promises to be one of the most immersive experiences yet for the company, with costumed characters assuming the role of housekeeping staff and room windows projecting scenes of outer space.

Bloomberg News contributed.

