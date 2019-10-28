Halloween landscapes to die for
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bob Kowal and his amazing insects gone wild inspired front yard Halloween display in Clinton Township.
Bob Kowal and his amazing insects gone wild inspired front yard Halloween display in Clinton Township. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants insects and critters, most of which were made by Kowal, make for an impressive display that lights up the night.
Giants insects and critters, most of which were made by Kowal, make for an impressive display that lights up the night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A huge rat bursts out of the house through a window while a giant spider makes its way off the roof, probably coming after you!
A huge rat bursts out of the house through a window while a giant spider makes its way off the roof, probably coming after you! Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A giant cockroach, perhaps enlarged by a barrel of toxic material, greets visitors to Bob Kowal's insects gone wild inspired front yard Halloween display.
A giant cockroach, perhaps enlarged by a barrel of toxic material, greets visitors to Bob Kowal's insects gone wild inspired front yard Halloween display. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emma Barbieri, on right, and her ghoulish Clinton Township front yard Halloween display as well as a free, walk-through haunted house that takes up the driveway and garage.
Emma Barbieri, on right, and her ghoulish Clinton Township front yard Halloween display as well as a free, walk-through haunted house that takes up the driveway and garage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emma Barbieri's Clinton Township front yard Halloween display is only half the fun. Come by and venture, if you dare, through a free haunted house full of frights.
Emma Barbieri's Clinton Township front yard Halloween display is only half the fun. Come by and venture, if you dare, through a free haunted house full of frights. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Emma Barbieri's Clinton Township front yard Halloween display is only half the fun. Come by and venture, if you dare, through a free haunted house full of frights.
Emma Barbieri's Clinton Township front yard Halloween display is only half the fun. Come by and venture, if you dare, through a free haunted house full of frights. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jennifer Litomisky of Pleasant Ridge and her front yard Halloween display, including her favorite character, Jack from the movie &quot;The Shining.&quot;
Jennifer Litomisky of Pleasant Ridge and her front yard Halloween display, including her favorite character, Jack from the movie "The Shining." Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jennifer Litomisky of Pleasant Ridge and her 'Game of Thrones' inspired front yard display, amongst other scary Halloween characters from past years displays.
Jennifer Litomisky of Pleasant Ridge and her 'Game of Thrones' inspired front yard display, amongst other scary Halloween characters from past years displays. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
What says &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; more than a fire, or at least smoke, breathing dragon.
What says "Game of Thrones" more than a fire, or at least smoke, breathing dragon. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An army of skeletons take control of Jennifer Litomisky front yard in Pleasant Ridge .
An army of skeletons take control of Jennifer Litomisky front yard in Pleasant Ridge . Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The twins from the movie &quot;The Shining&quot; are as adorable always.
The twins from the movie "The Shining" are as adorable always. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    When Jennifer Litomisky moved to Pleasant Ridge in 1997, she created a front yard Halloween scene with a few hand-cut wood characters from the ‘"Nightmare Before Christmas" film. 

    Just like other hobbies, scaring the wits out of people takes some time to collect the right pieces. Twenty-two years later, the epic display takes almost three days to put up and has return visitors beginning to drive by the house at 19 Maplefield more than a month before Halloween.

    “It’s just grown and grown and the little kids that are now teenagers just love it,” Litosmisky says proudly. This year, the theme is "Game of Thrones," new creatures that she added to the already fear-evoking front yard display. Other characters include Jack Nicholson (Litomisky’s favorite) and the twin girls from the movie "The Shining," a knife-wielding Jason Voorhees from the "Friday the 13th" franchise, along with a host of zombies, skeletons and apparitions to round out the horror.

     Litomisky gets a range of reactions to her Halloween display, but one in particular is music to her ears: "People screaming!  I’ll be sitting and watching TV and I can hear children screaming outside when something moves and surprises them. That’s the best reaction.”  

    In Clinton Township, Emma Barbieri and her son started with a little Halloween scene 10 years ago on the front lawn of their home at 24213 Harrison. Those humble beginnings have morphed into "Twisted Fears," a free walk-through "haunted house" — actually it's the driveway and garage — filled with scares and surprises for several weeks each year.

    “It’s basically phobias, what people are scared of,” that her homemade house of horrors plays upon.

     As for the results, a giggling Barbieri responds, “I once popped up from behind this drop-down panel and I scared a woman so bad she actually peed her pants a little.”   

    The haunted house is closed Tuesday and Wednesday but will be open, of course, on Halloween night.     

    Also in Clinton Township, car brake lights can be seen all the way down the street as motorists wait to get a look at Bob Kowal’s insects-gone-wild-inspired front yard. (Kowal asked that his street not be identified.) The display has been described as “movie quality,” a testament to the creative work that Kowal puts into it.

    “Anything that isn’t smaller than me, is homemade,” says Kowal. From the mammoth praying mantis made from green plastic panels to the huge snake made from pool pillows that weaves its way throughout the yard, Kowal’s display is impressive during the day but a showstopper at night.

    His main reason for creating the Halloween display is nostalgia. “My mom was very creative, and she really sparked her kids’ creativity,” Kowal says. “I grew up in this house and me and the neighbor kids, when we were in third grade in the ‘60s, used to make spooky houses in the basement with sheets on clotheslines, so it’s something in the DNA.”

    Looking over his frightful yard filled with cockroaches, spiders and a rat the size of a Volkswagen Bug, Kowal knew he had created something special when one year, a kid came up to him and gave him a piece of candy, saying he had earned it.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2019/10/28/halloween-landscapes-take-holiday-decor-creepier-levels/2459482001/