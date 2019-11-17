It's that time of year time to show support for a group of Metro Detroit nonprofits. The charity with the most votes at the end will win $20,000 from The Detroit News!

The first round of the Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity gets underway Monday, November 18 at noon and closes Monday, December 2 at noon. During this time, readers are encouraged to vote for their favorite charity among those chosen to compete as a way to narrow down the finalists who will be competing for a grand prize — and whatever money they raise in the process.

The Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity event runs through Dec. 23. (Photo: Detroit News)

Last year, FOCUS Detroit won the grand prize and raised $50,349 in the process. Overall, $133,130 was raised by the five finalists.

The nonprofits chosen to compete this year are:

Angels of Hope: Providing critical financial assistance and other impactful programs to benefit families battling any type of cancer, anywhere in Michigan. Facebook | Twitter

Animal Resource Fund: Providing resources and support to animal rescues and shelters. Facebook

The Bear Hug Foundation: Providing a supportive summer camp experience to at-risk and under-served children by partnering with community organizations and delivering a unique outdoor opportunity. Facebook | Twitter

Freedom House Detroit: Providing a temporary home for indigent survivors of persecution from around the world who are seeking asylum in the United States and Canada. Facebook | Twitter

Friends of Foster Kids: Providing assistance to children in the foster care system, including — among other services — Christmas presents. Facebook | Twitter

Keep Growing Detroit: Promoting a food sovereign city where the majority of fruits and vegetables consumed by Detroiters are grown by residents within the city’s limits. Facebook | Instagram

Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids: Providing cost-free wigs for children as well as support services during times of health challenges. Facebook | Twitter

Mittens for Detroit: Collecting, purchasing and distributing new mittens and gloves to children, teens, and adults in need in Detroit and other underserved cities. Facebook | Twitter

Motor City Street Dance Academy: Enhancing the lives of Detroiters through hip-hop, physical activity, and healthy living, uplifting disenfranchised communities in Detroit and mentoring and providing a safe space for youth. Facebook | Twitter

Shades of Pink: Providing temporary emergency financial assistance to breast cancer patients throughout southeast Michigan who are experiencing financial distress due to their diagnosis and treatment. Facebook | Twitter

Stand with Trans: Providing the tools needed to empower, support and validate youth as they transition to their authentic life. Facebook | Twitter

***

To vote for your favorite charity this round, go to DetroitNews.com/cheerforcharity19 and make your pick.

Each person can vote one time per day during the first round. Voting is limited to those 18 and older.

The five organizations with the most votes after round one will continue on to round two.

The second round is a call for donations. The organization to raise the most funds in this round will be awarded the $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News. Every dollar donated via Crowdrise counts as a vote. The organization with the most donations wins.

All five finalists will keep the money they raise, with one adding the $20,000 prize. Be sure to show your support for your favorite on social media and tag us in your posts!

The second round begins Monday, December 9 at noon and continues through Monday, December 23 at noon.

For more information on how to participate, visit DetroitNews.com/cheerforcharity19.

