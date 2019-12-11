Christmas Tiki event returns to Chin's in Livonia with vendors, tunes and tropical drinks
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the vintage fanatic in your life?
The annual Christmas Tiki party at Chin's Restaurant in Livonia has been a mandatory December mixer for fans of Polynesian culture, vintage buffs and pop culture collectors since 2006.
"It's a fun, annual Christmas event for people who like Tiki and who just love Detroit and the Detroit community," said organizer Nancy Hay, who has organized about 10 vendors selling all kinds of colorful, throwback finds, new items and original artwork.
This all takes place inside the restaurant, which is open and serving at the same time. DJ Del Villarreal will spin rockabilly, surf and other jams. Do some shopping, sip a few mai tais and have a Cantonese lunch or dinner in the restaurant's retro dining room.
"It's a great place for people to meet once a year and buy Christmas presents, have tropical drinks ... we've been doing it a long time and it's gotten to be bigger and bigger every year because of social media," said Hay, who used to run the Cat's Meow vintage shop in Royal Oak.
The past few years tiki bars have made a comeback in town, with Mutiny opening in Southwest Detroit in 2017, and Lost River following a few months later on the east side. Chin's on the other hand, is a staple, having served Asian fusion dishes and sweet tropical drinks in a fun, colorful setting for many decades.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
Christmas Tiki Event
Noon-10 p.m. Saturday
Chin's Restaurant
28205 Plymouth, Livonia
(734) 421-1627
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments