Faith calendar

SATURDAY

Thanksgiving Service

Begin your day of thanks to God for all he is and all he has done. Bring the entire family. 10 a.m. Sat. Ward Church, 40000 W. Six Mile, Northville. (248) 374-7400 or ward.church.

Kwanzaa Celebration

Family, Community and culture are celebrated. 4 p.m. Sat. Northwest Church of Christ, 5151 Oakman, Detroit. (313) 834-0562 or northwestcofc.com.

Kingdom DRIP: Fan the Flame

Experience the presence of God through prayer, worship, praise, testimonies, illustrations, and the word. 7 p.m. Sat. Breakers Covenant Church International, 8801 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 262-6054.

King’s Kids Motorcycle

A motorcycle ministry. 2 p.m. every second Sat. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

SUNDAY

The Table

This is an opportunity for those unable to attend morning services. The Table is modeled on Jesus’ ministry of hospitality and shared in an informal setting. 6 p.m. every Sun. St. Patrick’s Episcopal, 1434 E. 13 Mile, Madison Heights. (248) 842-6856.

No Rehearsal Christmas Pageant

The baptism of baby Jesus will also be celebrated. 10 a.m. Sun. First Presbyterian, 3000 E. 12 Mile, Warren. (586) 751-1721 or firstofwarren.com.

TUESDAY

Empowerment Study

Be empowered with the Word of God. 6 p.m. every Tuesday. GH Healing Hands Ministry, 14111 Puritan, Detroit. Use rear entrance. (313) 651-5963 or (313) 410-4910.

New Year’s Eve Service,

Featuring Dr. Jerome and Dr. Theresa Talley. 8 p.m. Tues. Daylight Christian Center, 15831 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. (313) 270-4412.

Nightwatch Service,

Includes a New Year’s Eve service and light meal. 10:30 p.m. Disciples of Christ Baptist Church, 13501 Schaefer, Detroit. (313) 737-3644.

New Year’s Eve

Watch Night Service, Be sure to bring “shouting shoes.” 8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. Tues. Greater Apostolic Faith Temple, 4735 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 843-3660.

The Crossover NYE Celebration,

Featuring special guests Semaje Collier, Peggy James, Carlos Whitlow and Generation Praise. There will also be a message by Apostle Clarence Langston. 6-9 p.m. Tues. Word in Action Center, 19760 Meyers, Detroit. (313) 864-5300.

Watch Night Service,

Close out the old year and bring in the New Year in the house of the Lord. 10 p.m. Tues. Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 29066 Eton, Westland. (734) 721-2557.

Jocelynn Brown

