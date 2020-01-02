The 36-inch Bertazzoni Heritage Series range comes in a matte black. (Photo: Bertazzoni)

Move over, white and beige. Meet the new neutrals

If color isn't your thing, that's OK. But if you want to play it safe with color in your home, good news: even neutrals are getting jazzed up in 2020. In the new year, designers says neutrals are expanding beyond white, gray and beige to include deep blues and greens, matte black, light pink, even ivory. Take blue: It doesn't have to be your wall color (though it certainly could. Pantone named Classic Blue its 2020 Color of the Year and Sherwin-Williams' named Naval its top hue). Blue also is becoming increasingly popular neutral for cabinets, counters, flooring and appliances. That also goes for matte black. The Bertazzoni Heritage Series Range (pictured) comes in a chic matte black.

Professional gardener Janet Macunovich works in the garden while and her husband Steven Nikkila snaps a photo. Macunovich will speak to the Troy Garden Club on Wednesday. (Photo: Garden A to Z)

Professional gardener, writer to offer planting tips in Troy

If creating a better garden or improving your gardening skills is one of your New Year's resolutions, the Troy Garden Club is hosting a special speaker next week who can certainly help. On Wednesday, professional gardener and columnist Janet Macunovich will present, "Plant it Well, Even if the Roots are Wrong," offering tips and suggestions that will help gardeners of all levels. You don't have to be a garden club member to attend, though there is a $7 guest fee which includes a light lunch. To register, email infoandideas@aol.com. Payment can be made at the door at the Big Beaver United Methodist Church, 3753 John R in Troy. Check-in begins at 11:45 a.m. and lunch starts at 12. Macunovich's presentation begins at 1. Go to http://troygardenclubmi.com/.

The Scott Living Oasis Chatham Accent Chair features faux leather and kiln dried wood. It's regularly $299. (Photo: Kohl's)

'Property Brothers' introduce home lifestyle collection at Kohl's

HGTV stars and twin brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, have a new home goods line now available at Kohl's that includes furniture, textiles, accents and more. Scott Living debuted this fall at Kohl's stores this country. The line is divided into two collections -- one is called Oasis, the other is called Luxe. Last year, the Scott brothers, who star on HGTV's hit show "Property Brothers," announced their partnership with Kohl's. “We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Kohl’s to create a lifestyle brand that allows families to outfit their homes with our exclusive furniture, bedding, bath, home décor, and more,” said Jonathan in a press release. “Scott Living incorporates modern, stylish home design without sacrificing the functionality and value we know families need, and we’re thrilled to work with Kohl’s to bring this to life for customers nationwide,” added Drew. To see the line, go to kohls.com and search for "Scott Living."

Buy Photo Cadillac Lodge near Campus Martius is open until Jan. 26. It features cozy couches, games, blankets and more. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Cadillac Lodge open through Jan. 26

The bad news is the adorable pop up shops that opened near Campus Martius in downtown Detroit for the holiday season closed Wednesday. The good news is Cadillac Lodge, the super cozy lodge located right next to the Downtown Detroit Markets, will stay open until Jan. 26. It's open Wednesday through Sunday. offering beverages and snacks. And even if you just go to check out the festive decor, it's worth it. The heated lodge features games, leather sofas, cozy blankets, and other warm, cozy elements. It's open from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 4-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Shaker Dining Table is now available at target.com. (Photo: Target)

Chip and Joanna Gaines expand furniture collection at target.com

The Scott Brothers aren't the only ones making news with their home lifestyle line. Right after Christmas, Chip and Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame expanded the offerings of their beloved Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection with Target online. They now have a dining table and chairs, benches, accent stools, coffee and console tables, and a mirror. Prices range from $59.99 to $399.99 Pictured is the Shaker Dining Table, which is $399.99. Aside from their many product offerings, Chip and Joanna Gaines also are gearing up to launch their own television network in 2020, the Magnolia Network.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/01/02/drew-and-jonathan-scott-have-new-scott-living-line-kohls/2773298001/