“Trading Spaces” designer Laurie Smith is known for her chic style and Southern charm.

Now, the Tennessee designer is bringing that charm to Metro Detroit this month for the Novi Home Show and five lucky readers will get a chance to meet her and pick her brain for design tips.

Five readers along with a guest will meet with Laurie Smith for coffee or tea on Jan. 25. (Photo: TLC)

Homestyle is teaming up with the Novi Home Show, which runs Jan. 24-26, on a fun contest that will give five people, along with a guest, the opportunity to have coffee — or tea — with Smith from 9-10 a.m. on Jan. 25. To enter, go to www.woobox.com/umnsjc. The contest runs Jan. 3-23.

Smith appeared for 10 seasons on TLC's "Trading Spaces," where she was known for her modern classic aesthetic. When the show returned for a reboot in 2018, Smith was again one of the show's designers.

Aside from VIP coffee talk, Smith also is scheduled to speak three times during the home show -- 4 p.m. Jan. 24, 12 p.m. Jan. 25 and 11 a.m. Jan. 26 -- on the Inspiration Stage where she’ll share her favorite projects.

Readers interested in meeting with Smith also are encouraged to share pictures of their home project on the home show's Facebook page.

Go to novihomeshow.com for details.

