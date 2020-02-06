Photojournalist Monica Morgan returns to 910 AM radio. (Photo: Cydni Elledge)

Photographer Monica Morgan out of prison, on the air

Celebrity photographer Monica Morgan is back, and in her words, “better and stronger than ever before.” The widow of United Auto Workers Vice President General Holiefield was released early from prison late last year after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for filing false tax returns. Monica’s crime was intertwined in an ongoing federal investigation against her late husband and the auto industry. Upon her return in December, Monica immediately went back to work as a radio show host on 910 AM. Her show is called “Monica Speaks,” and she recently spoke freely about the entire incarceration situation. “You could say I was a fall guy,” she admits. “And what happened to me could happen to anybody. I’m a creative person. I hired a

CPA to handle my finances. I simply signed off on his work. We’re talking about taxes from the year before I married my husband.”

Monica’s whole thing now is, “When life gives you lemons, you turn it into a lemonade stand and make a profit.” She said prison gave her the opportunity to work on herself and to help others. “I had my hair done every week, got pedicures and rocked my red lipstick every day,” she recalls. “I taught women there who were broken.” Monica is currently doing speaking engagements inspiring and empowering women. “I tell women they should not be ashamed of their stories, own them” she adds. She is also continuing her well-established photojournalist career. “That’s who I am,” she says. She has photographed Nelson Mandela, Prince Charles, Muhammad Ali, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Coleman A. Young and Barack and Michelle Obama. You can catch Monica Morgan on her weekly radio show, “Monica Speaks,” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on 910AM Superstation.

Valentine's Day at American Coney Island. (Photo: American Coney Island)

Wedding bells ringing at American Coney Island

You are cordially invited to attend, or perhaps even participate in, a wedding vow renewal ceremony at American Coney Island in downtown Detroit. American Coney Island has partnered with WCSX to host 10 couples with vow renewals on Valentine’s Day, officiated by CSX morning co-host “Big Jim” O’Brien. A “coney dog reception” will follow the ceremony and the public is invited. Interested couples can enter on WCSX’s website, wcsx.com, and 10 couples will be selected on Monday. In addition to the ceremony and celebration, the couples will also receive tickets to see Kiss in concert on Sept. 11 at DTE Energy Music Theatre. On Valentine’s evening, all Metro Detroit couples are invited to dine together under the glow of candlelight and enjoy coney dogs at American Coney Island along with complimentary long-stemmed roses for the ladies. No reservations needed.

Chuck Bennett is the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador and the creator of TheSocialMetro.com

