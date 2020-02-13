The Kohler Signature Store in Birmingham will offer a series of free workshops on bathroom trends Feb. 20-23. (Photo: Facebook/Kohler Signature Store Detroit)

Kohler store in Birmingham offers 2020 bathroom trends workshops

Redoing a bathroom and curious about what's in these days? Kohler's Signature Store in Birmingham is hosting a series Bathroom Trends Workshops Feb. 20-23 in which staff members will go over the latest trends for 2020. Five workshops are being offered: 6-7 p.m. Thursday; 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Feb. 22; and noon-1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. Feb. 23. The Kohler store is at 724 N. Old Woodward. One new trend in the bathroom this year is a heated toilet seat. PureWarmth is Kohler's heated elongated toilet seat with a night light. To sign up for a Bathroom Trends Workshop, go to acebook.com/KohlerSignatureDetroit/ and click on Events.

How to create your own butterfly garden

As butterflies flock to Mexico to over-winter, you can start laying your own plans for a butterfly garden. Local butterfly expert John Blair -- who is also an amazing photographer -- will offer his tips from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Maplewood Community Center, 31735 Maplewood Street in Garden City. Blair's talk is sponsored by the Southeast Michigan Butterfly Association. Blair of Westland will give tips on not just garden design but plant selection. The cost is $3 per person or the talk is free for members of the Butterfly Association. An annual membership is $15. Go to sembabutterfly.org.

Designers say more homeowners want outdoor living spaces

More homeowners want outdoor living spaces, specifically outdoor kitchens, according to a new outdoor living survey. The Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens State of the Industry report is based on surveys of members of the American Society of Interior Designers which found 63% of all designers surveyed confirmed a rising interest in outdoor living spaces among their clients. The survey found outdoor living spaces range in size from an average of 101 to 250 square feet and 51 to 250 square feet for outdoor kitchens.The survey also found modular furniture is growing in popularity and lounge seating, appliances and tables are the top three must-have outdoor living components. To see the rest of the survey, go to brownjordanoutdoorkitchens.com.

City Bird, Nest offer Valentine's and Galentine's gift, card options

Looking for just the right gift or card to show your love for your Valentine or Galentine? City Bird in Detroit, a super fun home decor and gift shop, is offering 20% all of its products online through Feb. 14. It offers everything a wide range of home decor, accessories, fashion and more. On Friday, it'll also be offering beautiful bouquets with rare flowers from Willa Rose Floral, a cut flower farm and design studio in Detroit's Core City neighborhood. Even if you're looking for the perfect card, City Bird -- its sister store is Nest, also on Canfield -- has a wide range of unique, hand-crafted cards. City Bird, 460 West Canfield St., is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Roseville floral shop hosts Seed Starting 101

Flowers by Gabrielle in Roseville is hosting a Seed Starting 101 workshop on Feb. 22 that will send attendees home with at least 50 seeds each to grow plants from scratch. Owner Gabrielle Reilly said customers will get to choose from a wide variety of seeds and will leave with a 50-cell tray of planted seeds. "When sowing seeds for your garden, the sky's the limit," said Reilly. "Selecting and growing your own seeds allows you to grow varieties that are not found at traditional plant sales. The cost of the workshop, which runs from 2-4 p.m. is $45 each. To sign up, go to https://www.facebook.com/flowersbygabrielle/ and click on "Events."

