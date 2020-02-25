LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It's back.

Just in time for the start of spring, Homestyle's popular Dish & Design series returns March 18 to the Great Lakes Culinary Institute with a fun mix of speakers who offer tips and demonstrations on everything from getting organized to interior design. The theme is "Spring Fever." 

Five presenters are lined up, including Kate Sood of Simply Tidy in Ann Arbor. Sood is one of the only certified consultants in Michigan in the KoniMari method created by famed Japanese organizer Marie Kondo.

Troy interior designer Linda Shears of Linda Shears Designs also will be a presenter, along with Twigs and Branches, Fort Street Galley and Bangkok 96.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale at noon Wednesday; go to DetroitNews.com/DishandDesignSpring. But move fast because space is limited and tickets often sell out quickly.

Readers also will have a chance to win tickets. Go to DetroitNews.com/WinTixSpring

