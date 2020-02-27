LeadHead Glass in Detroit created a new Wardian case for Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. (Photo: Kirstin Volkening/Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)

Special LeadHead Glass case makes Meijer Garden debut

If you're visiting Grand Rapids' beautiful Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, peek inside the Victorian Parlor and you'll see a piece of Detroit. LeadHead Glass -- co-owners and partners Chad Ackley and Derek Smiertka were featured in our Valentine's Day cover story -- were commissioned to make a special large-scale Wardian case for the gardens, which was installed earlier this month. LeadHead, which specializes in making terrariums from reclaimed glass, made the piece from glass from a Corktown home built in the 1930s or 40s. "The last time someone looked through this glass they could have been watching cars drive to Tiger Stadium for a game," said Derek Smiertka. "Now the history lives in a permanent location protecting a different kind of loved ones....plants!" The case will be unveiled Sunday when the new Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition opens. Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is at 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. Go to https://www.meijergardens.org.

Rent the Runway has now expanded into home decor through an exclusive agreement with West Elm. (Photo: RTR)

Rent home decor? Now you can

Rent the Runway is an online business that rents evening gowns, jackets and other clothing and that people can wear for a specified time period and then return. Now the rental business is expanding into home decor. Rent the Runway has teamed up with West Elm on a special home decor rental service that allows members to rent combinations of throw pillows and blankets and then return them. Prices depend on membership agreements but can cost $159 a month for 4 styles. Dry cleaning and free shipping are included. “We’re driven by one goal: to help our customers express their personal style at home and in the world. By partnering with Rent the Runway, we’re making our stylish, sustainable decor even more accessible to our customers, old and new," said Alex Bellos, West Elm's president in a statement. To learn more, go to https://www.renttherunway.com/westelm.

Buy Photo Vickie Williams of Southfield, right, gets some of the appetizers at by Chef Reva Constantine at the Homestyle Harvest Dish and Design event at the Great Lakes Culinary Center. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Dish & Design returns March 18

Do you have spring fever? Then come join us at the first Dish & Design of 2020 on March 18 at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute in Southfield, where we'll immerse ourselves in all things spring. Tickets are sold out but you still have a chance to win them. Our speakers will include the first organizer certified in Michigan for the KoniMari Method created by Japanese organizer Marie Kondo. There will also be a floral presentation by Twigs & Branches. And of course, we'll have yummy food and drinks. To win, go to DetroitNews.com/WinTixSpring.

Yardbird, a brand of eco-friendly, sustainable outdoor furniture, will open a Royal Oak location in March. (Photo: Kenneth Carl Friberg)

Sustainable outdoor furniture line to open Royal Oak location

There's a short phrase that says it all on Yardbird's website. "It's not complicated: We love the outdoors." No wonder why father-and-son duo Bob and Jay Dillon have created their own outdoor furniture line, Yardbird, with sleek-looking, modern and often modular furniture. The duo also is committed to the environment. All of their products are eco-friendly and made from sustainable materials. Yardbird opened in 2018 in Minnesota but is expanding to three new markets and Detroit is one of them. The Detroit location opens March 23 at 30955 Woodward Ave., Suite 205, in Royal Oak. “The decision to open Detroit as our first location outside of our home market came from both the excitement around the city’s revival and in talking with our peers,” said Jay Dillon. For information, visit https://yardbird.com/.

The best defense to fight the coronavirus is a good offense: cleaning. (Photo: Freeimages.com)

Cleaning tips for possible coronavirus outbreak

As Americans prepare for a possible outbreak of coronavirus that could lead to school and business closures, experts say the best defense will be a strong offense. And that means good cleaning. Here are some tips from Stratus Building Solutions.

One-Way Wipe Down: Wipe down a surface in one direction and don’t go back over it in the opposite direction because you will deposit germs you just cleaned up. Routinely wipe down all frequently touched surfaces such as workstations, countertops and don’t forget doorknobs.

Color Coded Cleaning: Color code cloths for specific spaces so you don’t cross-contaminate the kitchen cloths with the bathroom cloths and discard immediately after use.

Tech Disinfect – Don’t forget to wipe down laptops, mousses and especially cell phones.

Hand-Washing Warnings: Never underestimate how important this step is. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-95% alcohol or with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

