Sydney Kispert-Bostick's Woodstock Rd. combines decoupage and photography on home decor items. She'll be one of the vendors at National All Things Detroit Day April 5 at Eastern Market. (Photo: Woodstock Rd)

All Things Detroit returns April 5

All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market on April 5 with 250 vendors and small business owners selling everything from home decor to fashion. Founded by Jennyfer Crawford of Ask Jennyfer, the semi-annual event draws as 12,000 people. Detroit artist Sydney Kispert-Bostick . is one of this year's vendors, selling her unique line of home decor that mixes photography with decoupage. She sells coasters, trivets and light switch covers. This year's All Things Detroit has been dubbed National All Things Detroit Day and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., though some tickets are available for early access. Tickets range in price from $5-20; kids 6 and under are free. Go to https://events.allthingsticketing.com/events/nationalallthingsdetroitday.

TimberTech offers composite deck materials. Bolyard Lumber will host a Deck Show on March 28th with TimberTech and other products at its Birmingham showroom. (Photo: William Short)

Family-owned local lumber company hosts Deck Show

Spring is less than a week away and if you're ready to start tackling some big outdoor projects like your deck, Bolyard Lumber can help. The family-owned company, which has showrooms in Birmingham, Rochester and Ann Arbor, is hosting the last of three Deck Shows on March 28 at its Birmingham location, 777 E. Eton Street. Customers will learn about the latest deck and railing products; design options; and the longterm cost benefits of composite decking as opposed to traditional lumber. Contractors and deck builders also will be on hand. The show runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, call (248) 996-2792.

John Kaloustian's work will be part of an upcoming exhibition at the Saginaw Art Museum. (Photo: Saginaw Art Museum)

Local designer is focus of new Saginaw museum exhibition

John Kaloustian, a Michigan native and associate professor at Detroit's College for Creative Studies, has designed seating systems and other furnishings for some of the biggest names in the furniture world: Bernhardt, Herman Miller, Steelcase. Now Kaloustian, an industrial designer, is unveiling his design process as part of a show at the Saginaw Art Museum later this month. "Living with Design: The World of John Kaloustian," which opens March 20 and runs through June 7, will include works from his entire career. It will be displayed in three themed room vignettes and demonstrate Kaloustian’s design process, "taking some works from concept through development to productions, with preliminary sketches, scale models and final works," according to the museum. The Saginaw Art Museum is at 1126 North Michigan Avenue. Tickets to the museum are $5 for adults. Go to https://www.saginawartmuseum.org/.

Chris VanCleave, whose nickname is the Redneck Rosarian, will meet with readers at a VIP breakfast April 4. (Photo: Facebook/Chris VanCleave)

Win a chance to meet rose expert Chris VanCleave

Attention, rose lovers. If you're looking for some tips on growing the world's favorite flower, Homestyle is teaming up with the Novi Home Show on a contest that will bring 10 readers and a guest each a chance to meet face-to-face with Chris VanCleave, who is considered Everyone’s Favorite Rose Gardener, on April 4th at a special VIP Breakfast. VanCleave, who is from Alabama, is known as The Redneck Rosarian and hosts Rose Chat Podcast. VanCleave will offer his tips on picking roses, planting them and dead-heading them. The contest runs through April 1 and the winners will be announced the same day. To enter, go to https://woobox.com/6k32b4.

Mikel Welch, who grew up in Southfield, joins the "Trading Spaces" cast as a designer. (Photo: Mikel Welch, a Southfield Native, stars on the new Quibi series, "Murder House Flip.")

Southfield native to star on new 'Murder House Flip'

Southfield native Mikel Welch is starring in a new interior design show with a dark twist. "Murder House Flip" debuts April 6 on the new streaming service Quibi and Welch says its a unique mix of "true crime meets home renovation." Each episode is only 10 minutes long. Quibi, which stands for "Quick Bites," is the brainchild of former Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewitt Packard chief executive Meg Whitman. "Murder House Flip" is one of dozens of shows that will debut April 6 when the short form video services lauches. It will focus on reinventing homes were infamous crimes happened. To learn more about Quibi, go to https://quibi.com/

